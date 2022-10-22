Community Newsletter: BeLEAF Survivors

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors was awarded funding through United Way of Racine County to provide Link and Inspire for Tomorrow (LIFT) programming at Racine’s newest community school, Mitchell.

LIFT is a place-based strategy that creates partnerships between neighborhoods and resources. It connects families from LIFT sites and the surrounding neighborhoods with resources focused on academics, family relationships, and health and social services. Community schools increase opportunities for children to succeed in school by adding the kinds of resources known to make a difference: increased parental involvement in children’s education; extra learning opportunities through educational enrichment; consistent access to adult guidance and support; and ready access to physical, dental and mental health services. For more information about LIFT, go to unitedwayracine.org/lift.

BeLEAF Survivors will be offering several services to the Mitchell community this school year, including:

Individual Therapy — BeLEAF will provide counseling sessions in English and/or Spanish to Mitchell middle school students who have experienced sexual abuse. Sessions will occur at the school during the school day to reduce barriers for families who might not be able to come to the BeLEAF office for services. This service is currently accepting referrals.

Support Group — BeLEAF will facilitate a support group for middle school-aged female survivors of sexual abuse. This group will incorporate activities, discussions, and art projects to build relationships between participants and facilitate healing. The group will occur at the school starting this fall and will last 10 to 12 weeks. This service is currently accepting referrals.

Educational Groups — BeLEAF will facilitate the My Life My Choice curriculum. My Life My Choice was designed for female-identifying adolescents who are identified as survivors of or at-risk for human trafficking and provides them with safety net of proven solutions, grounded in evidence, to protect them from predators and exploitation. Visit https://mylifemychoice.org

for more information about this effort. BeLEAF will offer a multi-session educational group called Making the Peace. This group is intended for male-identifying adolescents and utilizes videos, activities, and discussions to address the root causes of violence in our society. The lessons in Making the Peace encourage young men to be active bystanders and upstanders, teaching them to safely intervene if they see someone in an unsafe situation. This group also plants seeds of knowledge and compassion in the hopes that the effects will ripple out from each participant.

Educational Sessions — BeLEAF will offer educational presentations for parents and other caregivers that will be centered around prevention of sexual abuse and being a good support person for a child who has experienced sexual abuse. The first session of the year will discuss “Is it Love or Love Bombing: Explore the Signs of Healthy and Unhealthy relationships” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 (Spanish) and Oct. 27 (English) at Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave. Register for the Spanish session at https://forms.office.com/r/5qiBcYYTad or the English session at https://forms.office.com/r/08epYAzH4B

.

For more information about BeLEAF’s services at Mitchell, email info@beleafsurvivors.org or call 262-619-1634. To learn about BeLEAF Survivors mission and volunteer opportunities, go to beleafsurvivors.org.