Community Newsletter: BeLEAF Survivors

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors provides a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing after sexual assault by lifting, empowering, advocating, and fighting for survivors and a culture of consent. BeLEAF has two programs — Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN).

Because April is designated as both Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month, BeLEAF has many opportunities during the month for the community to participate in outreach activities. One of those events is a collaboration between BeLEAF and Candace Sanchez, local author, life coach, motivational speaker and podcast host.

Sanchez is a successful adult who rose from the ashes of a troubled youth. Despite wonderful family elements, there was a dark side to her childhood. Sanchez now shares her story of transformation and resilience that allowed her to find happiness in her family, career and most importantly, within herself.

Sanchez is a strong Latina woman who was born and raised in Racine. While she has served in the healthcare IT field for 29 years, she prides herself on being a servant leader in her home community. Above all, her focus to help youth is deep and personal. Her story proves that your past does not define who you are or who you are destined to become. Sanchez’s testimony is powerful and impactful, and it will open your eyes to see child abuse with a new lens.

Learn more

There are a few ways people can learn more about Sanchez and her inspirational journey.

BeLEAF Survivors will host a book reading event with Sanchez from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. Sanchez will read from her memoire, “Unspoken,” and relay a story that proves a person’s past does not define who they are or who they are destined to become. There will also be a chance for other attendees to speak about their own experiences. Sanchez will have signed copies of her book available to purchase. Registration is required for the free event; email info@beleafsurvivors.org or go to https://beleafsurvivors.org/2022/03/15/candace-sanchez-book-reading.

Sanchez also has a podcast titled “Unspoken Stories with Candace.” In this series, she speaks openly about “taboo” topics to spark difficult and uncomfortable conversations. Each episode features a guest who talks candidly about their journey to promote hope, healing and courage. It allows a safe place for anyone who has had trauma to speak their truth and be heard. The podcast is available on Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and Spotify, among other platforms.

Lastly, people can visit her website at candacesanchez.com.

For more information on BeLEAF Survivors, go to https://beleafsurvivors.org, call 262-619-1634 or email info@beleafsurvivors.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0