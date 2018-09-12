Autism Solution Pieces has a busy September planned, join in on all the fun.
Autism Solution Pieces is a nonprofit organization serving Racine and surrounding areas. Our monthly support group meeting is the second Tuesday of every month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the upper level at Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave.
Our ASP Club Awesome group invites all special needs families to come join various social activities. All of our events provide a fun and safe environment for special needs individuals. We have had a blast at Brewer games this summer.
ASPie’s Unite is a group for older individuals with Asperger’s to get together to socialize. We have gone bowling and to movies so far.
ASP is pleased to spread the word about a monthly simplified worship service and Bible study geared towards special needs individuals and their families. At 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of every month, Jesus Cares Worship at the Cross is held at New Hope Lutheran Church, 5970 Douglas Ave. The second Thursday of the month at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave., Kenosha, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Everyone deserves to hear the word of God.
We would be unable to give grants to families if it weren’t for our fundraisers held every year. If you can volunteer to help us in raising awareness, acceptance and funds for autism families, please contact us.
We have some exciting events coming up. The fifth annual Alley Rats Car Club & Bike Show is being held on Saturday, Sept. 15, with net proceeds from raffles and entry fees to benefit Autism Solution Pieces.
Battle of the Badges: The Fight For Autism will be held in the Case High School field house on Saturday, Sept. 29. If you would like more information about any of these events, visit our website, our Facebook page, or give us a call.
Our next grant period is open from Oct. 1 until Nov. 1. If you know of anyone on the autism spectrum in need of therapies, treatment or equipment not covered by insurance, please let them know about all A.S.P. has to offer them. Additional information found on our website and Facebook.
The Pay It Forward program has been helpful to families in need of items such a therapy supplies, trampolines, therapy balls and bikes, computers, baby items and much more. If you have any items that are gently used that could be passed on to a needy family, give us a call.
If you are looking for a local organization to make a taxable donation, consider Autism Solution Pieces and help us help others. Send donations to Autism Solution Pieces, 2305 36th Ave., Kenosha WI 53144.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.