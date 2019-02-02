Chances are we all know someone who has been affected by heart disease and stroke.
Nearly one in three Americans die of cardiovascular disease and congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect in the United States. But, together we can change that; let’s make a big impact. February is about more than just wearing red; it’s an opportunity to spread awareness, support those that we love, honor those that we’ve lost and take control of our own heart health. There are lots of ways to make that happen and be a part of American Heart Month.
Host a Heart Month event
- Show red — Decorate the exterior of your home or office building.
- Provide your family and friends with information about heart disease from www.heart.org.
- Have fun. Help raise money by collecting donations and hosting fundraisers that will fund lifesaving research and educational programs.
- Organize an event at work. Have a jeans day or sell extended lunch hours as a fundraiser, host a heart healthy bake sale or compete against departments to see who can show the best red pride.
- Challenge your family, friends and co-workers to compete and see who can get the most steps in a week.
Share your photos
Take a selfie, organize your office to wear red, light your neighborhood red, dress your family up in red. However you Go Red this month, take photos and share them using the hashtag, #GoRedMKE. And, like @AHAWisconsin on Facebook and Instagram and follow us on Twitter to get daily inspiration, photos, quotes, heart disease news, healthy living tips and more.
Make lifestyle changes
Your lifestyle is not only your best defense against cardiovascular diseases, but it’s also your responsibility. Here are a few simple steps that you can take to reduce your risk factors:
- Manage blood pressure. When your blood pressure stays within healthy ranges, you reduce the strain on your heart, arteries and kidneys.
- Control cholesterol. High cholesterol contributes to plaque, which can clog arteries and lead to heart disease and stroke.
- Reduce blood sugar. Over time, high levels of blood sugar can damage your heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves.
- Get active. Daily physical activity increases your length and quality of life.
- Eat better. Eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods that have minerals, proteins, whole grains and other nutrients, but are lower in calories.
- Lose weight. When you shed extra fat and unnecessary pounds, you reduce the burden on your heart, lungs, blood vessels and skeleton.
- Stop smoking. Cigarette smokers have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
