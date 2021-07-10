Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

RACINE — The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Racine invites the community to rally together on Friday, Aug. 13, at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, to help save lives from cancer. Due to the pandemic, Relay For Life events might look different but the passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged.
“We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer,” said Maddie Petre, ACS community development manager. “Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities this past year. We want you to help us give hope the advantage for the future to be cancer free.”
2021 event
After a difficult year, the Relay For Life of Racine is excited to be back for the 28th annual local Relay For Life event. The 2021 Relay For Life of Racine will have the theme of “Survivor,” to recognize cancer survivors in the community and to empower community members to fight back after a trying year. Participants will unite again for touching ceremonies, such as the opening ceremony and survivors lap taking place at 6 p.m., and the luminaria ceremony taking place at 10 p.m.
Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. People can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend the Relay For Life of Racine, the luminarias will be decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to. At the luminaria ceremony, participants will take a moment of silence to remember the loved ones they’re dedicated to. To dedicate a luminaria to a loved one and have it illuminated during the ceremony, go to the Racine Relay website, relayforlife.org/racinewi, and select “Luminaria.”
For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide support for cancer patients and access to lifesaving screenings.
“Fundraising through Relay For Life is more important than ever and we can’t allow progress to be put on hold because of the pandemic,” said Petre. “Cancer won’t stop, and neither can we.”
Get involved
Here are ways to get involved:
Be part of the Relay For Life of Racine. Sign-up to join an existing team or start a new team at relayforlife.org/racinewi
- .
- Donate. People who can’t participate in this year’s Relay event can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.
The event is supported by many local businesses and organizations including Kohls, SC Johnson, In-Sink-Erator, Educators Credit Union and Modine Manufacturing Co.
“We are proud of our long standing relationship with volunteers and community partners like Kohls as we work to ensure all people receive a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat and survive cancer,” said Laurie Bertrand, executive director of Wisconsin. “The American Cancer Society and Kohls have created the Kohls Healthy Families program to provide information and resources to help families in southeast Wisconsin prevent cancer and cope with a diagnosis. We are grateful to Kohls for its ongoing support which funds our lifesaving mission.”
Founder
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event. It’s a movement; a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or relayforlife.org/racinewi.