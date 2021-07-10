Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

RACINE — The American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Racine invites the community to rally together on Friday, Aug. 13, at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, to help save lives from cancer. Due to the pandemic, Relay For Life events might look different but the passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged.

“We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer,” said Maddie Petre, ACS community development manager. “Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities this past year. We want you to help us give hope the advantage for the future to be cancer free.”

2021 event

After a difficult year, the Relay For Life of Racine is excited to be back for the 28th annual local Relay For Life event. The 2021 Relay For Life of Racine will have the theme of “Survivor,” to recognize cancer survivors in the community and to empower community members to fight back after a trying year. Participants will unite again for touching ceremonies, such as the opening ceremony and survivors lap taking place at 6 p.m., and the luminaria ceremony taking place at 10 p.m.