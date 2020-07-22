Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

COVID-19 has put this important lifesaving mission at risk. It’s also put the decades of progress made in the fight against cancer at risk. Cancer patients and their families are needing our support now more than ever.

Survivor testament

Lina Edwardson, an honorary Relay for Life of Racine cancer survivor, wrote this testament:

“I work for the city of Racine as a police officer and have been an officer for 17 years. I am a mom and a wife. I was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer, Triple Negative, at age 40. I was told I needed 20 weeks of chemo (16 infusions), surgery and possibly radiation. There was a lot going on and I was not sure how to deal with everything that was being thrown at me. The one thing I was sure of was that talking about things usually helped me process them. I decided that would be how I handled my breast cancer diagnosis; talk about it.