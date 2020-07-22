Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

During this difficult time, staff at the American Cancer Society are thinking of all of you — the many volunteers, team captains, supporters, donors, cancer survivors, caregivers and all the loved ones impacted by cancer. Since March, many local activities and fundraisers were postponed, rescheduled or stopped all together.
But cancer hasn’t stopped, so the American Cancer Society is especially thinking about the cancer patients who may be feeling scared and isolated these days. They’re among some of the most vulnerable right now. It is known that many of them are turning to American Cancer Society for answers, support or just to hear a friendly voice.
Relay for Life
And as the needs of those facing cancer continue, so does the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society. That's why the society made the decision to virtually host all Wisconsin based Relay For Life events on Saturday, Aug. 1, a statewide Relay Day.
In celebration of this new virtual platform, the American Cancer Society in Wisconsin has launched the Hope Lives Here campaign — a statewide effort fueled by the shared passion to help those facing cancer and the need to raise critical funds.
How to particpate
- Register for Relay For Life by visiting RelayForLife.org/RacineWi or call 800-227-2345.
- Dedicate a virtual luminaria in honor or in memory of a loved one impacted by cancer at RelayForLife.org/RacineWi.
- Create a Facebook Fundraiser in support of Relay For Life.
- Join us on Facebook at @RFLRacine.
- Donate to help achieve the goal of raising $500,000 collectively by Aug. 1. Every dollar raised makes a significant impact.
COVID-19 has put this important lifesaving mission at risk. It’s also put the decades of progress made in the fight against cancer at risk. Cancer patients and their families are needing our support now more than ever.
Survivor testament
Lina Edwardson, an honorary Relay for Life of Racine cancer survivor, wrote this testament:
“I work for the city of Racine as a police officer and have been an officer for 17 years. I am a mom and a wife. I was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer, Triple Negative, at age 40. I was told I needed 20 weeks of chemo (16 infusions), surgery and possibly radiation. There was a lot going on and I was not sure how to deal with everything that was being thrown at me. The one thing I was sure of was that talking about things usually helped me process them. I decided that would be how I handled my breast cancer diagnosis; talk about it.
I started a Facebook page so my personal page would not be all things cancer. The page very quickly became my outlet. I was able to use it for my own therapy by documenting what I was going though, the good, the bad and the ugly. Before I knew it the page became a group support system for me and others. I found keeping a positive attitude as much as possible helped me push though the bad times, and even when I was feeling down the support gave me courage and strength to keep going.
I feel very fortunate to have tolerated my treatment and be declared cancer free on Dec. 19. I will never forget all the experiences I have had. I believe we are supposed to learn from our experience. I have learned that struggle and scars make you stronger. That even unpleasant experiences can teach you lessons. I believe by sharing my journey I have helped people who have cancer and also helped caregivers who may have not known what their loved ones are going through. I also have been able to show people that even though there are challenges in life, life is beautiful and to be enjoyed whenever possible.”
