Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

RACINE — The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Racine invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on Friday, July 15, at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. Relay for Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change.

“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Maddie Petre, ACS staff partner. “In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.”

The Relay for Life of Racine is the largest Relay for Life event in Wisconsin. In 2021, the community raised more than $160,000 for the American Cancer Society and the fight against cancer.

“We are very proud of our efforts last year and can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store,” said Amy Helvick, Racine Relay for Life event lead. “Our reason to Relay has never been more important.”

The opening ceremony and survivor lap will take place at 5 p.m. and the closing ceremony is at 11:45 p.m. In between ceremonies, attendees can expect themed laps, activities, music, guest speakers and more. There will also be the luminaria ceremony — a time for community members to remember those we have lost to cancer and reflect on the journey of those who have survived. People can purchase luminary bags to honor and remember their loved ones on the event website.

Years of support

For more than 35 years, Relay for Life has joined communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by over 500,000 Relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways – funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay for Life and help fund the future,” said Petre. “Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever.”

Get involved

Here are ways to get involved:

Join the Relay for Life of Racine. Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at relayforlife.org/racinewi

.

Donate. Those who can’t participate in this year’s event can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit the above website to make a donation.

The event is supported by local businesses who share the passion for fighting cancer. The American Cancer Society and Kohl’s have partnered to create the Kohl’s Healthy Families program which supports families through the prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Wash., in 1985, the Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.

To learn more about Relay for Life, visit relayforlife.org or relayforlife.org/racinewi.

