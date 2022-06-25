Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

RACINE — A recent study from the American Cancer Society reports that the COVID-19 pandemic reduced breast, cervical, colorectal cancer screenings by millions in 2020. The number of women in the United States who reported having a recent (in the past year) breast cancer or cervical cancer screening dropped by 2.13 million (6%) and 4.47 million (11%) respectively in 2020 compared to 2018. The study is the first of its kind to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer screenings nationally using population-based data.

Racine resident Amanda Lipke had never had a mammogram but during the pandemic had felt something unusual during a self-exam. Amanda immediately made an appointment and was given a mammogram and subsequent tests that revealed stage 2 breast cancer. One month later she had bilateral mastectomy. Today, she is cancer-free and is sharing the important message of getting screened and supporting others.

“I am so thankful that I went to get checked but was overwhelmed when I learned of my diagnosis,” said Lipke. “I never did any testing prior and wished I had someone to talk to who had gone through the same procedures so I could know what to expect.”

After her experience, Lipke became a positive resource for others who are going through the experience of cancer. It is important to have a support network during the battle against cancer, especially when someone has never gone through the experience.

“I’m grateful to be cancer-free and hope my story will remind people about the importance of getting routine screening to detect cancer early-when it can be easier to treat,” said Lipke. Screening is safe, effective, and accessible. Facilities that offer screening services have COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Relay for Life

Lipke is the Racine honorary survivor and will speak at this year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Racine on Friday, July 15, at Grace Church from 5 p.m. to midnight. The event is supported by local businesses and organizations including the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, a partnership between the American Cancer Society and Kohl’s which supports families through the prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Relay For Life is grateful to all our partners and to Kohl’s for their continued partnership and support of several Relay For Life events, including Racine,” said Maddie Petre, senior development manager from the American Cancer Society. Other community businesses supporting the Relay For Life of Racine through event sponsorships include SC Johnson, Educators Credit Union and InSinkErator.

“I invite everyone to join us at this year’s Relay For Life of Racine event to hear Amanda’s story and cheer on our survivors as they walk the first lap,” said Amy Helvick, event lead. “My favorite moment at Relay each year is to see the sea of purple shirts, knowing that each one has a unique story and struggle. It is my motivation to continue fundraising for the American Cancer Society.”

For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has joined communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by over 500,000 relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways — funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education, and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit relayrorlife.org or Relay for Life of Racine.

