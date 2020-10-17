Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

Our mothers. Our daughters. Our sisters. Our friends. Breast cancer touches the lives of so many women in our community — an important reminder as Breast Cancer Awareness Month started on Oct. 1.
Even in these challenging times, women are still being diagnosed with breast cancer. In fact, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women and the second leading cause of cancer death. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 5,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in Wisconsin women this year.
A breast cancer diagnosis is overwhelming at any time, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can add even more stress to an already difficult situation. That means, more than ever, patients and caregivers are counting on the information and support provided by the American Cancer Society.
But the fight against cancer is at risk. COVID-19 is causing significant revenue declines that are impacting the American Cancer Society’s ability to fund research and provide support. A primary way they raise the dollars needed to fuel its mission is through in-person events like its signature breast cancer event, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Milwaukee. With those events grounded, it’s harder than ever to raise the funds critical to fighting cancer.
“COVID-19 is undermining our lifesaving fight,” said Laurie Bertrand, the American Cancer Society’s executive director in Wisconsin. “We can’t allow progress in the fight against cancer to be put on hold. That’s why we’re asking the community to join us in October and help fund a future that’s free from breast cancer.”
Join the movement
This October join the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer. There’s something for everyone.
- Sign up for the Making Strides of Milwaukee. Register a team, collect donations, and help fund a future that’s free from breast cancer. Raise $250 or more in October and receive a free gift.
- Sponsor the Making Strides movement. There are several sponsorship opportunities available, including the new 31 Days of Pink partnership that’s great for small businesses.
- Become a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador. These community leaders commit to raising at least $2,500 in October to fight breast cancer.
While progress is being made — breast cancer death rates are down 40% since 1989 — that progress is in jeopardy without funding to sustain the society’s hallmark cancer research program, as well as its comprehensive patient and caregiver services.
Research
Research is the cornerstone of the American Cancer Society’s work in fighting cancer. They’ve played a role in nearly every major cancer research breakthrough, including funding the early work that eventually led to using the lifesaving therapies tamoxifen and Herceptin for breast cancer.
Due to COVID-19, the society is facing a 50% reduction in its investment in cancer research — its lowest investment this century. At risk are more and better treatments and discoveries that will save lives.
“If we fail to invest in cancer research now, we’ll have less knowledge on how to prevent and treat cancer and, ultimately, more suffering and death from cancer,” Bertrand added.
Patient, caregiver support
Throughout the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has remained available — day and night — providing accurate information about COVID-19 and cancer through their toll-free helpline, 800-227-2345, and website, cancer.org.
Their 24/7 helpline now offers video conferencing to connect with cancer patients so they can get the answers they need, while reducing feelings of isolation due to social distancing. Also, their Reach to Recovery program, offering peer-to-peer breast cancer support, is now 100% phone-based.
“Ongoing support for patients and caregivers is also at risk,” Bertrand said. “If current trends continue, they’ll face cancer with less comprehensive support.”
Help the American Cancer Society ensure cancer research doesn’t stop, that support for cancer patients and caregivers doesn’t stop, that the fight against cancer doesn’t stop.
For more information, to sign up or donate, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/MilwaukeeWI or call 800-227-2345.
