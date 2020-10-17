Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

Our mothers. Our daughters. Our sisters. Our friends. Breast cancer touches the lives of so many women in our community — an important reminder as Breast Cancer Awareness Month started on Oct. 1.

Even in these challenging times, women are still being diagnosed with breast cancer. In fact, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women and the second leading cause of cancer death. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 5,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in Wisconsin women this year.

A breast cancer diagnosis is overwhelming at any time, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can add even more stress to an already difficult situation. That means, more than ever, patients and caregivers are counting on the information and support provided by the American Cancer Society.

But the fight against cancer is at risk. COVID-19 is causing significant revenue declines that are impacting the American Cancer Society’s ability to fund research and provide support. A primary way they raise the dollars needed to fuel its mission is through in-person events like its signature breast cancer event, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Milwaukee. With those events grounded, it’s harder than ever to raise the funds critical to fighting cancer.