Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

RACINE — More than 250 Racine residents came together July 15 at Grace Church for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Racine walk and raised more than $150,000 to date to help save lives from cancer.

“The American Cancer Society is so grateful to the incredible Racine community for coming together to support the 2022 Relay for Life of Racine,” said Maddie Petre, American Cancer Society senior development manager. “Our Relay for Life walk helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research into causes, prevention and treatments for cancer, provide free rides to chemo and places to stay near hospitals, a live 24/7 cancer helpline and so much more.”

Honorary survivor

Amanda Lipke, honorary survivor, shared her breast cancer journey. Lipke had never had a mammogram, but during the pandemic, had felt something unusual during a self-exam. She immediately made an appointment and was given a mammogram and subsequent tests that revealed stage 2 breast cancer. One month later, Lipke had a bilateral mastectomy. Today, she is cancer-free and shared the important message of getting screened and supporting others.

Lipke kicked off the walk that included 31 teams who joined this year’s Racine’s Relay for Life movement. The Racine Relay for Life was also honored to welcome and celebrate the lives of more than 75 cancer survivors. They are the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and it was wonderful to cheer them on during the survivor lap celebrating their strength and courage.

More than 500 luminaria bags were illuminated, representing the lives of loved ones impacted by cancer. The luminaria ceremony is held to provide strength, comfort and warmth in honoring survivors and remembering those who are no longer with us.

Support

This year’s event would not be possible without the support of its sponsors and the American Cancer Society is grateful for their support and dedication towards its mission.

This event’s success also would not have succeeded without the Event Leadership Team.

“Our Event Leadership Team is truly an amazing group of people,” said Amy Helvick, Relay for Life of Racine event lead. “Some have been a part of the Racine Relay for Life for the past 28 years. We all have a personal tie to cancer and I am so grateful for this passionate team for their dedication and continuing the fight with me.”

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Wash., Relay for Life continues to be more than just an event — it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.

To get involved in the 2023 Relay for Life of Racine, go to relayforlife.org/racinewi to register. For free cancer information and resources or to donate, visit the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.