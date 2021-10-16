Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

Team thanks

This event’s success also would not have succeeded without the incredible event leadership team. “I would like to extend a huge thank you to our event leadership team for their hard work throughout the past 18 months as we raised funds and planned an event through the pandemic,” said Amy Helvick, event lead for the Racine Relay For Life. “Your hard work is truly inspiring, and I am grateful to have you on our team. And to our team captains, who hung with us throughout all the uncertainty, you are the reason our event was so successful this year. Thank you for sticking with us. I can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring.”