Community Newsletter: American Cancer Society

RACINE — More than 300 Racine residents came together Aug. 13 at Mount Pleasant Campus Park for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Racine walk and raised $155,000 to date to help save lives from cancer.
“The American Cancer Society is so grateful to the incredible Racine community for coming together to support the 2021 Relay for Life of Racine,” said Maddie Petre, senior development manager with the American Cancer Society. “Our Relay for Life walk helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research into causes, prevention and treatments for cancer, provide free rides to chemo and places to stay near hospitals, a live 24/7 cancer helpline, and so much more.”
Honorary survivor
Honorary survivor, Sandra Johnson of Mount Pleasant shared her breast cancer journey. Like so many, Johnson’s screening had been delayed due to the pandemic. In December 2020, she was finally able to receive her routine mammogram which uncovered a stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis. Now having completed her chemotherapy, Johnson continues infusions and is regaining her strength. Johnson’s story was an encouraging reminder to get age-appropriate cancer screenings to find cancer early when it’s easier to treat.
Johnson kicked off the walk that included 44 teams who joined this year’s Racine’s Relay For Life movement. Racine Relay for Life was also honored to welcome and celebrate the lives of more than 100 cancer survivors. More than 500 luminaria bags were illuminated, representing the lives of loved ones impacted by cancer. The luminaria ceremony provided strength, comfort, and warmth in honoring survivors and remembering those who have died.
Team thanks
This event’s success also would not have succeeded without the incredible event leadership team. “I would like to extend a huge thank you to our event leadership team for their hard work throughout the past 18 months as we raised funds and planned an event through the pandemic,” said Amy Helvick, event lead for the Racine Relay For Life. “Your hard work is truly inspiring, and I am grateful to have you on our team. And to our team captains, who hung with us throughout all the uncertainty, you are the reason our event was so successful this year. Thank you for sticking with us. I can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring.”
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Wash., in 1985, Relay for Life continues to be more than just an event — it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.
Get involved
To get involved in the 2022 Relay for Life of Racine, go to relayforlife.org/racinewi to register. For free cancer information and resources or to donate, visit the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or call 800-227-2345.