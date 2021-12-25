Community Newsletter: American Association of University Women

The 2021-2022 program year for AAUW has been — and continues to be — very interesting and informative. Earlier this month members met in person and via Zoom to hear from author and photojournalist Mark Hertzberg about Frank Lloyd Wright.

At that same meeting, there was also a Craft Fair with items made by AAUW members. Proceeds from the sale go towards higher education for women.

“The Impact of Domestic Violence on Families and the Services Available” is the subject of the first speaker of the new year. Pamala Handrow, executive director of Bethany Apartments and the Women’s Resource Center, will focus on the various forms of domestic violence including the escalation from control to violence, the physical and psychological injuries that occur in abusive relationships, and the personal and societal impacts of domestic violence in the short and long terms.

Speaking on race and the Wisconsin justice system in February is attorney Jamie McClendon while in March, Cara Pratt, sustainability and conservation coordinator for the City of Racine, will speak on “Solar and Other Alternative Energies.”

In April, Linda Boyle and Sue Spicer from the Racine Interfaith Coalition Task Force will explore immigration. May highlights the AAUW Racine scholarship recipients and a recipient of an AAUW national fellowship.

Book sale

The November used book sale was a success. Thanks goes out to everyone who came to the lower level of CVS Pharmacy to shop. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women, including the scholarships annually awarded Racine County women (see below). The next scheduled book sale will be during the first two weeks of May. Meanwhile, donations can be left in the box at the bottom of the inside stairway any time CVS is open.

Scholarship applications

As mentioned above, AAUW Racine members have been busy raising money to fund the scholarships that are annually awarded to Racine County women. Members also help fund fellowships at the national level.

Scholarship applications are now available on the AAUW Racine website — AAUW Scholarships Racine (WI) Branch. It’s best to review the entire application and gather all the needed information before starting to fill out the application. The application cannot be saved and restarted; it must be filled out and submitted in one session. Questions can be sent to aauwracinescholar@gmail.com.

Applicants must be a woman who is a resident of Racine County, be enrolled in the second half of her associate-degree program or as a junior or senior at a four-year accredited institution as of the fall semester of 2022, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

The Scholarship Committee has contacted 34 colleges and 41 community-based organizations about the scholarships. A list of previous scholarship recipients is on the website.

About AAUW

The American Association of University Women advances gender equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance. The AAUW Racine Facebook page is facebook.com/racineaauw; the website is racine-wi.aauw.net.

