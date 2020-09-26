Community Newsletter: All Saints VIP

The Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints, VIP for short, are an integral part of our All Saints team.
For more than 50 years, volunteers and volunteens (high school student volunteers) have provided services at All Saints that support the healthcare staff and enhance the patient experience. Volunteers escort patients throughout the facilities, drive a courtesy van between parking lots and buildings on the Spring Street campus, engage patients and their families in televised game shows complete with prizes, provide field trip experiences for local second-grade classes on-site, visit patients with pet therapy and comfort cart rounds, offer unique gifts and personal care items for sale in the gift shops and so much more. Last year, volunteers and volunteens provided nearly 40,000 hours of service at All Saints.
Milestones
Many volunteers have reached a new service hours milestone at All Saints. Due to COVID-19, the September recognition event was not able to be held. Honorees are:
9,000 hours: Lori Jameson
8,000 hours: Shirley Chmielewski and Linda Specht.
4,000 hours: Geri Gurksy
3,000 hours: Rose Blakeman
2,000 hours: Barb Corning, Rolene Gaede and Betty Propsom
1,000 hours: Joan DeGroot and Margaret Knotek
500 hours: Karen Barkow, Frank Cerutti, Judy Gayhart, Sandy Georgeson, Mary Sue Langendorf, Fran Maccanelli, Joann Munger, Noel Newgord, Dawn Paulsen, Karley Robe, Deb Schuebel
100 hours: Darlene Biedrzycki, Rorie Daams, Mark Frankowski, Nadia Goldstar, Carol Kessler, Linda O’Brien, Pat Servi, Patrick Shay, Pat Shay
Fundraisers
Through on-site gift shops and other special event fundraisers, volunteers also raise money for scholarships, equipment and programming needs at All Saints. The volunteer’s annual Love Light event, now in its 33rd year, is one of its largest annual fundraising efforts and will kickoff in the next few weeks. This year’s event will raise money for victims of sexual assault and human trafficking.
Services
Sexual assault and human trafficking services were initiated at Ascension-All Saints in 1992 and have continued to evolve and grow. While all associates undergo education to aid them in the early detection and screening of these patients, 12 specially trained forensic nurses work out of the Ascension Mobile Sexual Assault Treatment Center throughout Racine, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Ozaukee counties. These nurses provide medical forensic exams, evidence collection, forensic photography and testimony. Additionally, team members come together around each patient to provide referral services for advocacy, counseling, medical followup, legal assistance and shelter.
Community outreach and education is another important facet of sexual assault and human trafficking prevention and detection. The mobile SATC coordinator and nurses provide education to middle and high school students and staff on human trafficking and sexual assault. Collaboration with local agencies to provide education through participation in community forums, panel discussions, and fundraisers is ongoing.
Love Lights
All Saints volunteers are excited to support these Star of Courage award-winning services in the greater Racine community with their Love Lights proceeds this year. Community members can purchase lights that will be displayed during the holiday season on the large evergreen tree at the entrance to the All Saints Medical Center in support of these programs.
Lights are $10 each, five lights for $25 or a string of 12 lights for $50. People purchase lights to honor or remember family and friends or pay tribute to those who keep us safe, whether it be in the military, law enforcement, fire protection or medical responders. Donations made locally will be used for local services. Informational brochures/purchase forms are available starting Oct. 19 at the 3801 Spring St. and 1320 Wisconsin Ave. information desks and at the 3807 Spring St. volunteer Office. Or, people can email carole.albertini@ascension.org or call 262-687-8070 to have a form sent to them. Light purchases are due by Nov. 13.
