Community Newsletter: All Saints VIP

Community outreach and education is another important facet of sexual assault and human trafficking prevention and detection. The mobile SATC coordinator and nurses provide education to middle and high school students and staff on human trafficking and sexual assault. Collaboration with local agencies to provide education through participation in community forums, panel discussions, and fundraisers is ongoing.

Love Lights

All Saints volunteers are excited to support these Star of Courage award-winning services in the greater Racine community with their Love Lights proceeds this year. Community members can purchase lights that will be displayed during the holiday season on the large evergreen tree at the entrance to the All Saints Medical Center in support of these programs.

Lights are $10 each, five lights for $25 or a string of 12 lights for $50. People purchase lights to honor or remember family and friends or pay tribute to those who keep us safe, whether it be in the military, law enforcement, fire protection or medical responders. Donations made locally will be used for local services. Informational brochures/purchase forms are available starting Oct. 19 at the 3801 Spring St. and 1320 Wisconsin Ave. information desks and at the 3807 Spring St. volunteer Office. Or, people can email carole.albertini@ascension.org or call 262-687-8070 to have a form sent to them. Light purchases are due by Nov. 13.

