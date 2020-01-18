Community Newsletter: Absolutely Waterford

Now in its eighth year as part of the Wisconsin Main Street program, Absolutely Waterford has continued its mission to attract residents and visitors to Downtown Waterford and beyond.
Challenges over the past year like road construction, budget constraints and political disputes only gave dedicated leaders and event organizers more determination to deliver on the nonprofit organization’s promise of promoting Waterford’s rich history and revitalization efforts.
Here’s a look back at 2019’s proudest moments.
Tea Time!
Dozens of women gathered at Waterford Public Library’s Gathering Room March 7 for another Main Street Wisconsin-recognized fundraiser, Absolu-Tea. Special guest Tracy Hankwitz, Burlington Garden Center manager, educated guests about the proper care for succulents while volunteers served tea, hors d’oeuvres and cookies. Each guest left with her own succulent plant in a tea cup. Plans are in the works for this year’s tea party.
Beautification Day
More than 60 large bags of trash were picked up along two miles of the Seven Waters Bike Trail April 20 thanks to nearly 50 volunteers who turned out for Absolutely Waterford’s second annual Beautification Day. Absolutely Waterford teamed up with the Crazy Train Saloon, Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful, Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and the village’s public works department to make the event a success. This year’s cleanup will be held April 18.
History was happening
You have free articles remaining.
Much research and planning went into Absolutely Waterford’s third annual Preserving Our Past event May 7. The theme was “Birth of Commerce on our River” and those in attendance learned about the origins and struggles to build the Fox River dam and the five originally-platted mill sites that gave birth to Waterford’s earliest businesses and made settlement more convenient. This year, volunteers will present a history on the community’s early churches on May 7.
Gallery relaunch
Since its inception, Absolutely Waterford has focused on and promoted local artists. The organization’s signature and award-winning River’s Edge Art Walk continues to draw crowds to the village core. Absolutely Waterford’s recent move to Village Hall at 123 N. River St. has given the organization more visibility and inspired leaders to reopen the West End Gallery, which features different local and unique artists on a rotating basis. Stop by during regular business hours to see whose works are on display.
Shopping local, spreading cheer
Absolutely Waterford organizers last month launched a Shop Local Sweepstakes, which challenges shoppers to keep their dollars local and support small business. Participants must keep their receipts from any Waterford business and turn them in for a chance to win prizes. Dawn Brummel, Main Street manager, reported that the contest had been well received. The sweepstakes continued through the end of the year.
Absolutely Waterford’s 21st annual Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade held Dec. 7 touched the hearts of spectators and participants making their way down Milwaukee and Main streets. The village’s “Winter Sparkle” fireworks display and library’s annual tree-lighting ceremony rounded out an evening of goodwill.
“The festive atmosphere certainly served to lift the spirits of residents who have been frustrated for a while,” Brummel said, adding that she is thankful to all those who made the night a success.
Community Calendar
In an effort to avoid event conflicts, as well as to maximize support for events held by local nonprofit, civic, school, municipal and church groups, Absolutely Waterford is keeping an up-to-date Community Calendar. Visit absolutelywaterford.org and click on the Community Events tab to see what events are happening in the Waterford area. Anyone who wants to add a listing to the calendar can email Dawn Brummel at director@absolutelywaterford.org or call 262-534-9000.