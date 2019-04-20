As we approach National Historic Preservation Month in May, Absolutely Waterford volunteers are busy churning up the village’s history for presentation to the community on Tuesday, May 7.
The third annual Preserving Our Past event will focus on “The Birth of Commerce on our River” and will include an old-fashioned ice cream social from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., Waterford.
Attendees will learn about the origins and struggles to build the Fox River dam and the five originally-platted mill sites that gave birth to Waterford’s earliest businesses which made settlement more convenient.
Much of the history to be presented has been dug up by researcher Bob Gariepy Sr. who has spent endless volunteer hours at area libraries, universities and governmental buildings uncovering how Waterford as we know it today, came to be. Many in and around town know Gariepy for his portrayal of Waterford founder Samuel Chapman. “Sam” will again make his appearance at Preserving our Past and will be ready to answer questions about what Waterford was like during his time, from the 1830s and beyond.
Some of the interesting tidbits to be highlighted include but are not limited to:
- A 15-year court battle over the dam which resulted in it forcibly being torn down by the sheriff on Jan. 12, 1871
- Five different sites that were platted for mills but weren’t necessarily home to mills. Besides the grist, lumber and woolen, these sites also contained blacksmith shops, a creamery, wagon and buggy shop, a paper mill and other local businesses.
- How the mills operated
- What buildings call these sites home today
For those who cannot make the event, or who want to revisit the fascinating history presented, a simple click of the mouse on the “Historical” tab at absolutelywaterford.org will provide a one-stop shop with all the information that busy volunteers have mined through in an effort to educate, preserve and build more pride in our hometown.
Heritage Walk
Last year, Absolutely Waterford unveiled its self-guided Heritage Walk. Another ode to the village’s rich past, the short downtown stroll includes nine historic locations with stories to tell. Pick up a brochure at the Absolutely Waterford office, 300 E. Main St., and scan QR codes for a full history. Or, just breeze through town and find the bronze plaques adorning each site that contain tidbits of their respective pasts. Brochures will also be available at the upcoming events.
Upcoming events
Preservation is only one area AW volunteers are passionate about. Volunteers also take joy in bringing special events to the community, promoting commerce and beautifying the streetscape. H
The second annual Beatification Day is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to noon today. Volunteers will meet at Crazy Train Saloon, 600 E. Main St., and take to the Seven Waters Bike Trail to clean up trash and debris left behind after the winter meltdown. Lunch will be provided by Crazy Train. Those attending are asked to email director@absolutelywaterford.org.
People are invited to dig out their fanciest hat, bow tie or jockey suit and attend the second Kentucky Derby Party from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Doc’s on the Fox, 232 N. Milwaukee St. There will be food and mint juleps, and people will be able to pick a derby horse to win prizes. There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 262-534-9000 or go to absolutelywaterford.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.