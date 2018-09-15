Absolutely Waterford focuses on promoting the historic preservation and economic revitalization of Waterford’s downtown Heritage District.
Recently AW volunteers organized several events to beautify and highlight the area to attract more people and bring more business to the village. AW hosted a Beautification Day in April which focused on cleaning up the Seven Waters Bike Trail which runs through Waterford. They collected more than 30 bags of garbage which greatly enhanced the beauty of the trail and made it more pleasant to use. In May, AW hosted its first Kentucky Derby Party at Docs on the Fox. Derby hats, bow ties and mint juleps were in abundance which helped to make the event a success and a sure repeat for next year.
Walking Tour
After thousands of hours spent on research, interviews and compiling information, on May 24 AW launched the Heritage Walking Tour highlighting nine historic buildings in Waterford. Each building had a bronze plaque mounted on the outside with the date it was built along with the original name of the building and other historical information. There are at least 12 more buildings which will be researched and added in the future. Brochures, which can be found at each site, contain QR codes which link to AW’s website and gives more information for each place in the walking tour.
River’s Edge Art Walk & Festival
Waterford’s annual River’s Edge Art Walk is right around the bend, and this year it’s being expanded to a three-day River’s Edge Festival which will feature a variety of activities for all ages. The art walk is planned for Friday, Sept. 28, and it will feature 21 artists including a chainsaw artist plus the Waterford High School student art, local musicians and a roaming magician. There will be a trolley on Friday evening as well as several food vendors, and an added component will be wine tasting.
A day full of fun, music and creativity will take place Saturday, Sept. 29. Businesses will be open, and Absolutely Waterford will host the Stetsin & Lace Band from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the Bobby Friss Band from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in Village Hall Park (free admission, no carryins). Throughout the day, there will be arts, crafts, food, vendors, a chainsaw artist, roaming magician, scarecrow building, pumpkin painting, free bounce houses, Mad Scientist fun stations, bingo, beer tent by the bands, movie in the evening and fireworks.
Packers tailgate party
Who loves the Packers? Sunday, Sept. 30, features a free Green Bay Packers tailgate party and raffle at the old fire station on Second Street. Raffle tickets will be sold for $25. The winners will be drawn at halftime for three prizes — $3,000, $1,500 and $500 (winners need not be present to win). Tickets can be purchased the day of the raffle or in the Absolutely Waterford office at 300 E. Main St., or at Equitable Bank on Highway 36, Waterford. Proceeds will benefit Absolutely Waterford which is financed by donations and grant money. Arts, crafts, food vendors and the bounce houses will still be present on Sunday.
Come support our local businesses, stroll through our Heritage Walking Tour, rock out with the bands, enjoy the art, be creative and participate in all the family-friendly activities. We would love to see you at our River’s Edge Festival.
