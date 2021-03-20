Community Newsletter: AAUW

RACINE — Books, books, and more books — all organized by subject and author — are waiting for shoppers to come to the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., through May 8.
The AAUW Spring Book Sale is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Only 10 people will be allowed in the sale per hour and must wear masks and social distance. An appointment is required to attend the sale; call 262-632-6341.
Shoppers will find children’s books; books on travel, religion and various hobbies; cookbooks, and many fiction and nonfiction titles. There are also CDs, DVDs, records and puzzles.
Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women. The American Association of University Women advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance.
Diversity statement
In November, the AAUW Racine Board of Directors approved forming a Diversity Committee which developed a diversity statement for the Racine branch. Here is that statement:
“The Racine Branch of AAUW joins the community in mourning the losses of countless people of color who have been unjustly targeted and killed across our nation. Our country needs healing, but healing will only come with justice. Systemic racism is firmly rooted in our nation and in our community. Today’s injustices mirror our shameful history and warrant our attention.
Until Black and Brown communities are seen as deserving of basic human and civil rights, there can be no justice and equality. On behalf of our branch members, we commit to advocating for justice and long-term and lasting change. We stand in solidarity against racism.
We will raise awareness within our membership of everyday injustice that has been accepted as normal. And, we will look for opportunities to stand with people of color in advocating for equal justice for all.”
AAUW’s focus
AAUW’s focus is on economic security, education and advocacy.
AAUW has been working to narrow the gender pay gap, which greets women as soon as they enter the workforce and widens throughout their working lives. Unequal pay reduces a woman’s ability to pay off student debt, build wealth and save for a secure retirement.
AAUW champions equal opportunities in education. Although more than 60% of college graduates are women, they face barriers and biases throughout their schooling. From preschool to graduate school, girls and women are unconsciously steered into certain fields of studies and away from the more lucrative ones such as in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
AAUW’s members, supporters and staff work on local, state and federal levels to support laws and policies that enable women’s success. AAUW’s work in statehouses and the U.S. Capitol has helped pass hundreds of pieces of legislation. Its legal advocacy team has supported plaintiffs in more than 125 gender equity legal cases.