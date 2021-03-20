Community Newsletter: AAUW

Until Black and Brown communities are seen as deserving of basic human and civil rights, there can be no justice and equality. On behalf of our branch members, we commit to advocating for justice and long-term and lasting change. We stand in solidarity against racism.

We will raise awareness within our membership of everyday injustice that has been accepted as normal. And, we will look for opportunities to stand with people of color in advocating for equal justice for all.”

AAUW’s focus

AAUW’s focus is on economic security, education and advocacy.

AAUW has been working to narrow the gender pay gap, which greets women as soon as they enter the workforce and widens throughout their working lives. Unequal pay reduces a woman’s ability to pay off student debt, build wealth and save for a secure retirement.

AAUW champions equal opportunities in education. Although more than 60% of college graduates are women, they face barriers and biases throughout their schooling. From preschool to graduate school, girls and women are unconsciously steered into certain fields of studies and away from the more lucrative ones such as in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).