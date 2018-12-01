More than 200 American Association of University Women (AAUW) members are gearing up for its monthly dinner meeting in December and also for those in 2019.
In December, two poets — Nick Demske and Nick Ramsey — will be talking about the poetry scene in Racine — where to find it, the Racine Poet Laureate program, the Racine Arts Council Writer-in-Residence program, BONK!, the Grass Roots Open Mic series and more.
Demske is a national poet, community activist, a Racine children’s librarian, founder of BONK! and a county supervisor. His poetry has been taught at dozens of universities, including Notre Dame, Columbia, Marquette and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His book was chosen as one of the 10 best books of poetry in 2010 by a Believer Magazine reader survey.
Ramsey has released two CDs and the chapbook, “Rhymes & Rambles.” He served as the 2013-15 Racine County Poet Laureate and is co-founder of Family Power Music, an educational services provider and event and artist management company.
There will also be a craft fair featuring products created by AAUW members.
The year 2019 brings with it some exciting programs: “The Story of the Underground Railroad in Racine” by members of the First Presbyterian Church in January; “Foxconn and Technical Education” by Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway Technical College, February; “De-Mything Immigration” by Sue Spicer and Linda Boyle, Racine Interfaith Coalition, March; a panel discussion of “The Opioid Situation in Racine County,” April; and “Breaking the Fourth Wall: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Racine Theatre Guild” by Jocelyn Fish, RTG director of marketing and development, May.
The public is invited to attend AAUW programs. While the program can be attended at no charge (there is a cost for dinner), advance reservations are requested by sending email to aauwracine@hotmail.com, so enough chairs can be made available. People can also send an email for information on the cost of meals and the deadlines for registering.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. People can find a list of programs, study groups and other activities on the AAUW website, www.racineaauw.org or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/racineaauw.
Used Book Sale
Thank you to everyone who donated books to and shopped at our recent Used Book Sale. The next sale is May 2-6 and 10-12. Books can be donated throughout the year. There is a box at the bottom of the inside stairs at CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., where donations can be left.
Proceeds from the sales are used for higher education for women.
Scholarships
Applications for the scholarships that we annually award Racine County women entering their third or fourth year at an accredited four-year college or second year of a two-year college are now available on the AAUW website, www.racineaauw.org.
The deadline for applying for a scholarship is Feb. 15.
