Community Newsletter: AAUW

RACINE — While the 2021-2022 program year was winding down, the Racine American Association of University Women (AAUW) program committee was gearing up for the 2022-2023 program year.

Although all of the programs aren’t finalized yet, the committee has lined up Miss Racine Maria Castillo to speak. She is a formula chemist at SC Johnson. Also on the lineup are Nikki Fisher talking about lead contamination in Racine, a speaker on Shakespeare and the prison population, and a program on diversity. Once the list if finalized, it will be posted on the AAUW Racine website, https://racine-wi.aauw.net.

Book sale thanks

A big “thank you” to everyone who shopped at the gigantic used book sale in May. Proceeds from the sales are used for higher education for women. The next sale is scheduled for November. Information will be available on the AAUW Racine website and Facebook page.

Donations of books, puzzles, games, CDs and DVDs can be brought to the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., and left in the carts or box at the bottom of the inside stairway anytime CVS is open. There is an elevator available in the CVS lobby.

Scholarship recipients recognized

And, speaking of higher education, 10 Racine County women who received AAUW Racine scholarships this year were recognized at a reception in their honor in early June. More than $21,000 in scholarships was awarded.

Applications for 2023 will be posted this fall. Applicants must be Racine County women who are starting the first or second semester of their junior or senior year at an accredited, degree-granting institution or entering the second year of a two-year program.

Informational meeting

An informational meeting for new and prospective members will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. If interested, email aauwracine@hotmail.com. Membership requirements can be found on the AAUW website.

5-star status

AAUW Racine received 5-star status from the National AAUW again this year. National looks at advancement, public policy and research, governance and sustainability, programs, and communication and external relations.

The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance.

Membership is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. More information about AAUW Racine can be found on its website.

