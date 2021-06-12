Community Newsletter: AAUW

Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women including the scholarships for Racine County women AAUW Racine awards each year.

Thanks goes out to everyone who shopped at the spring sale and to everyone who has donated to the sale. Donations can be left in the box at the bottom of the inside stairway at CVS when the pharmacy is open.

New program year

Program committee members have been busy lining up programs for 2021-2022. It looks like members and guests might be able to meet in person this year.

Some of the suggested topics include fair maps, Frank Lloyd Wright, racial justice, solar energy, immigration and domestic violence. As soon as all programs are confirmed, they will be posted on AAUW Racine’s website. Go to racine-wi.aauw.net or facebook.com/racineaauw.

Fair maps