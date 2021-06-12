Community Newsletter: AAUW

RACINE — After taking a hiatus due to COVID-19, AAUW Racine is again sponsoring two, week-long sailing classes for middle school girls at the Racine Yacht Club this summer.
The sponsorship is part of AAUW’s commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The classes teach the girls to sail in a safe, fun environment; STEM is applied through sailing fundamentals, nautical terminology, knot tying, basic dinghy rigging, understanding how pulleys work on a boat, and how wind direction and wind speed affect the sails.
The classes will take place mid-summer.
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance. AAUW has 28 branches throughout Wisconsin, representing nearly 1,800 members. There are more than 100,000 members nationwide.
Book sale
Due to an abundance of book donations and a limited spring sale, AAUW Racine is holding a Summer ½ Price Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, June 16-19. The sale is located in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd.
Books will be half-price, except for the “hallway books” which will be nominally priced or free. CDs and DVDs are priced at 50 cents.
Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women including the scholarships for Racine County women AAUW Racine awards each year.
Thanks goes out to everyone who shopped at the spring sale and to everyone who has donated to the sale. Donations can be left in the box at the bottom of the inside stairway at CVS when the pharmacy is open.
New program year
Program committee members have been busy lining up programs for 2021-2022. It looks like members and guests might be able to meet in person this year.
Some of the suggested topics include fair maps, Frank Lloyd Wright, racial justice, solar energy, immigration and domestic violence. As soon as all programs are confirmed, they will be posted on AAUW Racine’s website. Go to racine-wi.aauw.net or facebook.com/racineaauw.
Fair maps
Wisconsin AAUW, in partnership with other organizations, has been focused on fair maps this year. The Fair Maps Coalition’s mission is to advocate and enact in law and practice an independent and nonpartisan redistricting method in Wisconsin, and to educate and engage the public in the process of adopting and implementing nonpartisan maps.
A Marquette Law School poll showed that 72% of Wisconsin residents want to ban gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is a practice intended to establish a political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating district boundaries. Fifty-six Wisconsin counties have passed referendums or resolutions to end gerrymandering.
The People’s Map Commission (PMC), appointed by Gov. Evers, has been drawing a map that is substantially different from the legislative majority. The PMC recently completed district hearings across the state.