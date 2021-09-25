Community Newsletter: AAUW

RACINE — AAUW Racine’s program year kicked off on Sept. 14 with a presentation by Tricia Blasko, curator of education for the Racine Art Museum, on RAM’s Zero Waste Art Initiative.

RAM’s new initiative seeks to build awareness through art by creating community-wide arts integration programs that examine people’s relationship with the environment, bring awareness to reducing consumption, reimages waste as a resource, creates solutions for re-using and re-designing things (waste), and educates the community through engagement and arts education.

The September meeting was the first time members have met in person in over a year.

In October, the speakers will be Carlene Bechen, a retired educator who is involved in the End Gerrymandering movement, and State Rep. Greta Neubauer who represents the 66th Assembly District. They will talk about “Fair Maps.”

The “candlelight dinners” where members meet in each other’s homes to have a lunch or dinner and discuss a topic of interest are scheduled for November. A list of program meeting topics can be found on AAUW Racine’s website, racine-wi.aauw.net.