Community Newsletter: AAUW

RACINE — AAUW Racine’s program year kicked off on Sept. 14 with a presentation by Tricia Blasko, curator of education for the Racine Art Museum, on RAM’s Zero Waste Art Initiative.
RAM’s new initiative seeks to build awareness through art by creating community-wide arts integration programs that examine people’s relationship with the environment, bring awareness to reducing consumption, reimages waste as a resource, creates solutions for re-using and re-designing things (waste), and educates the community through engagement and arts education.
The September meeting was the first time members have met in person in over a year.
In October, the speakers will be Carlene Bechen, a retired educator who is involved in the End Gerrymandering movement, and State Rep. Greta Neubauer who represents the 66th Assembly District. They will talk about “Fair Maps.”
The “candlelight dinners” where members meet in each other’s homes to have a lunch or dinner and discuss a topic of interest are scheduled for November. A list of program meeting topics can be found on AAUW Racine’s website, racine-wi.aauw.net.
The study groups, which include several book discussions, bridge, tech topics, culture and cuisine, stitchery, and Great Decisions, are also described on the website.
Book sales
The November used book sales will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3-6 and 11-13 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd.
Donations are being accepted for the sale and can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. any Tuesday or Thursday when AAUW members are working to organize the sale. Donations can also be left at the bottom of the inside stairway when CVS Pharmacy is open.
Encyclopedias, textbooks and Readers Digest condensed books are not accepted. Proceeds from the sale for to higher education for women.
AAUW policy
On a national level, AAUW’s policy work connects and rallies advocates at the local, state, national and global levels to empower women and girls. AAUW uses lobbying and grassroots efforts to push forward policies that break through educational and economic barriers for women. AAUW priorities focus on economic security, education and Title IX and civil rights.