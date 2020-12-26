Community Newsletter: AAUW

In its eighth year, the Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference is taking on a new look. It’s going to be held virtually due to COVID-19. Plus, twice as many girls as usual — over 600 middle school girls — are going to be participating.

AAUW Racine is one of the sponsors of the Jan. 13 conference where the girls can choose three hands-on workshops to attend from the 20 workshops being offered. There will also be a keynote speaker and a panel discussion by a group of young women talking about their experiences in STEM (Science + Technology + Engineering + Math) education and career paths.

Since the conference is going to be virtual, organizers are facing added expenses. That’s why they’re reaching out to the public for support. Donations, large or small, are welcome. Make checks payable to Girls Inc. of SE WI (founder of the GEMS conference) and mail to 1030 Washington Ave., Racine 53403. Mark GEMS on the check.

Other sponsors include UW-Parkside, the Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson and United Way of Racine County.

Why STEM and why for girls?