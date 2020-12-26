Community Newsletter: AAUW

In its eighth year, the Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference is taking on a new look. It’s going to be held virtually due to COVID-19. Plus, twice as many girls as usual — over 600 middle school girls — are going to be participating.
AAUW Racine is one of the sponsors of the Jan. 13 conference where the girls can choose three hands-on workshops to attend from the 20 workshops being offered. There will also be a keynote speaker and a panel discussion by a group of young women talking about their experiences in STEM (Science + Technology + Engineering + Math) education and career paths.
Since the conference is going to be virtual, organizers are facing added expenses. That’s why they’re reaching out to the public for support. Donations, large or small, are welcome. Make checks payable to Girls Inc. of SE WI (founder of the GEMS conference) and mail to 1030 Washington Ave., Racine 53403. Mark GEMS on the check.
Other sponsors include UW-Parkside, the Racine Unified School District, SC Johnson and United Way of Racine County.
Why STEM and why for girls?
According to the AAUW National website, “Girls and women are systematically tracked away from science and math throughout their educations, limiting their training and options to go into these fields as adults.”
Women compose only 28% of the workforce in STEM fields, and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college.
The gender gaps are particularly high in some of the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs like computer science and engineering.
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance.
Scholarships available
Applications are available for the scholarships AAUW Racine annually awards to Racine County women starting the first or second semester of their junior or senior year at an accredited, degree-granting institution of higher education. The scholarships are also available for students entering the second year of a two-year program.
Applications can be found on the website https://racine-wi.aauw.net (Scholarships). They can either be completed and submitted online or printed and mailed.
For more information, send email to aauwracinescholar@gmail.com.
Diversity Committee
In November, the AAUW Racine Board of Directors approved forming a Diversity Committee. Members look forward to improving awareness of systemic racism and implied bias through study groups and community awareness.