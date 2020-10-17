Community Newsletter: AAUW-Racine

The American Association of University Women-Racine “zoomed” through its first meeting of the program year with a welcome back and an emphasis on the study groups available to members.

Four study groups — ADELANTE!, Book and Lunch Bunch, Evening Book and Play, and Lunch and Lit — center on book discussions. Other groups include Afternoon Stitchery, Marathon Bridge, Choral Music Group, Community Issues, Culture and Cuisine, Great Decisions, Practice Bridge and Tech Topics. Due to the pandemic, most of the groups are currently meeting via Zoom or taking a hiatus.

Community issues

The Community Issues Committee has two functions — to work with the community on issues of concern to women and girls, and to disseminate information about community issues of interest to AAUW members. The committee has been involved in activities at Bethany Apartments and Shepherds College in Union Grove.

Recently, committee members gathered at Pritchard Park to assemble hygiene bags for the girls at Safe Haven which exists “to improve the quality of life for youth and families by providing safe living environments, crisis support and community intervention,” according to its website.

AAUW members also volunteer at the Monument Square Art Fair.