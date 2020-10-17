Community Newsletter: AAUW-Racine

The American Association of University Women-Racine “zoomed” through its first meeting of the program year with a welcome back and an emphasis on the study groups available to members.
Four study groups — ADELANTE!, Book and Lunch Bunch, Evening Book and Play, and Lunch and Lit — center on book discussions. Other groups include Afternoon Stitchery, Marathon Bridge, Choral Music Group, Community Issues, Culture and Cuisine, Great Decisions, Practice Bridge and Tech Topics. Due to the pandemic, most of the groups are currently meeting via Zoom or taking a hiatus.
Community issues
The Community Issues Committee has two functions — to work with the community on issues of concern to women and girls, and to disseminate information about community issues of interest to AAUW members. The committee has been involved in activities at Bethany Apartments and Shepherds College in Union Grove.
Recently, committee members gathered at Pritchard Park to assemble hygiene bags for the girls at Safe Haven which exists “to improve the quality of life for youth and families by providing safe living environments, crisis support and community intervention,” according to its website.
AAUW members also volunteer at the Monument Square Art Fair.
Voting
Once a year, AAUW members meet in small groups in members’ homes to discuss relevant topics. This year members will be meeting in small groups via Zoom. This year’s topic is “Voting.”
Some of the issues members will be discussing are voter access, suffrage, gerrymandering, provisional ballots, hanging chads, automatic registration, absentee ballots and Thomas Hofeller, a Republican political strategist best known for his involvement in gerrymandering.
AAUW Wisconsin
In August, AAUW-Wisconsin’s Public Policy Committee held two Zoom presentations on issues, including voting, of interest to the public. At the first presentation, speakers talked about Wisconsin’s gerrymandered districts and the hyper partisanship that has resulted. Another speaker spoke about how private school vouchers affect public school funding in Wisconsin.
On the second day, a speaker from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign described issues that are hampering our country’s intention to be a true democracy: systemic racism, conspiracy theories not grounded in facts, voter suppression and dark money.
The second speaker, who was from the League of Women Voters, spoke about what the league is doing to help people vote and understand the voting process.
AAUW National
AAUW National’s statement on Voting Rights: “AAUW is committed to open and fair elections, nonpartisan voter education efforts that will promote equitable political participation and representation in appointed and elected office, and the expansion of voting rights.”
