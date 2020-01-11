Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

Three members of AAUW Racine served on the UW-Parkside-led advisory committee that produced the Status of Women in Kenosha and Racine Counties report. The study looked at the challenges, opportunities and social issues facing women in the region.
“We’re excited to be part of this initiative that aims to address areas where the lives of women and girls most need improvement,” said Denise Anastasio, AAUW committee member. “We’re thinking globally and acting locally by collecting research on the women in Racine and Kenosha counties compared to Wisconsin and the U.S. as a whole.”
She said the next step is to prioritize the areas for action such as giving women the tools to improve their salary negotiation skills and encouraging women to run for office.
Updates on the report can be found at uwp.edu/connect/communityresearch/Status-of-Women.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research. By joining AAUW, members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. Membership applications can be found on the website, racineaauw.org. For more information, send email to aauwracine@hotmail.com.
GEMS Conference
AAUW members will again be helping with the Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference Thursday, Jan. 16, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
About 450 seventh- and eighth-grade girls will have the opportunity to select three of the hands-on, 55-minute workshops they want to attend. The workshops will be presented by professionals in the fields of chemistry, engineering, bio medical, and many other fields in math and science.
Book sale
Thank you to everyone who donated to and shopped at our November Book Sale. The money raised is used for higher education for women including the scholarships AAUW offers to Racine County women who will be entering their junior or senior year at a four-year accredited college, or those at a two-year college who will be starting their second year as of the fall of 2020. Scholarship applications are available at racineaauw.org.
The next book sale is scheduled for May 1-4 and 8-10.
Craft fair
Money for higher education for women was also raised at a craft fair held in conjunction with AAUW’s December branch meeting. The crafts were made by AAUW members.