Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

Three members of AAUW Racine served on the UW-Parkside-led advisory committee that produced the Status of Women in Kenosha and Racine Counties report. The study looked at the challenges, opportunities and social issues facing women in the region.

“We’re excited to be part of this initiative that aims to address areas where the lives of women and girls most need improvement,” said Denise Anastasio, AAUW committee member. “We’re thinking globally and acting locally by collecting research on the women in Racine and Kenosha counties compared to Wisconsin and the U.S. as a whole.”

She said the next step is to prioritize the areas for action such as giving women the tools to improve their salary negotiation skills and encouraging women to run for office.

Updates on the report can be found at uwp.edu/connect/communityresearch/Status-of-Women.

The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research. By joining AAUW, members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.