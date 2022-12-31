 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER

Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

  • 0

RACINE — AAUW Racine members got in the holiday spirit as the Gilmore Fine Arts School Madrigal Singers performed at the December branch meeting at Infusino’s.

Adding to the festivities was a craft fair featuring items created by AAUW members. Proceeds go to the Development Fund with a portion of the funds going to scholarships for Racine County women.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance.

Scholarships

Speaking of scholarships, online applications are now available for the scholarships AAUW Racine annually awards to Racine County women. Applications are due by Feb. 15.

People are also reading…

Applicants must be a resident of Racine County, be enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year accredited institution or in the second half of an associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2023 and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applicants should completely read the instructions (available on the AAUW Racine website) before completing the online application. Last year, the branch awarded more than $21,000 in scholarships. Previous scholarship recipients can also be found on the website.

News literacy

“News Literacy Skills to Prioritize Information from Credible Sources” is the subject speaker John Silva is presenting at the Saturday, Jan. 7, branch meeting. Silva is the News Literacy Project’s senior director of professional and community learning.

He will discuss the types of sources people are likely to encounter as well as how to evaluate the purpose of the shared information, how to identify common types and forms of bias, and how to sort through the noise to prioritize sources that seek to inform us by sharing information that is fair and accurate.

The public is invited to the presentation which begins at 1 p.m. at Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road. While the presentation is free, people planning on attending are asked to email aauwracine@hotmail.com to say they are attending so that there are enough chairs for everyone.

GEMS Conference

The 10th annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference for Racine Unified middle school girls is being held Thursday, Jan. 12, at UW-Parkside. About 450 girls are expected to attend. AAUW Racine is one of the sponsors.

Book sale

The branch wants to thank everyone who donated to and shopped at the November Used Book Sale. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women, including the local scholarships. The next sale is scheduled for May. Donations can be left in the box at the bottom of the inside stairway of the CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., anytime the pharmacy is open.

100 years

AAUW Racine turns 100 in 2023 and is in the process of planning a celebration.

To find out more about AAUW Racine, go to https://racine-wi.aauw.net or facebook.com/racineaauw.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Television Q&A: Will there be more dispatches from 'Alaska Daily'?

Television Q&A: Will there be more dispatches from 'Alaska Daily'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I loved “Alaska Daily” and it disappeared. It was on ABC, but will it be back somewhere else? A: The journalism drama starring Hilary Swank will be back for what ABC is calling its “winter premiere” on Feb. 23. This is the time of year when many shows take breaks to make room for holiday programming (and when many TV viewers are instead busy with ...

When love rings true on Christmas

When love rings true on Christmas

The Marshall field’s windows along Chicago’s State Street were alight with their magnificent Christmas theme. Holiday shoppers stood in the cold night to admire them; parents holding on to their children’s little mittened hands.

Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

Community Newsletter: Racine Literacy Council

A year ago, Racine Literacy Council was emerging from the depths of the pandemic. If the experience taught us anything, it is that people are resilient and the human capacity to learn is without limits. People come to RLC with hope.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'

The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.

Janelle Monáe, the not-so-secret weapon of 'Glass Onion'

Janelle Monáe, the not-so-secret weapon of 'Glass Onion'

As much as Janelle Monáe has been a natural, full-body entertainer and a red-carpet head-turner, it has sometimes seemed since her two 2016 big-screen debuts in “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” that Hollywood hasn’t known quite how to fully harness the wide-ranging talents of such a self-propelled, mold-breaking Black female artist. But in Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Monáe may have found a film to suit her proclivity for shape shifting. In Johnson’s puzzle box of a movie, Monáe’s character is the most mysterious and enigmatic of a colorful ensemble. If “Knives Out” gave Ana de Armas a chance to shine, “Glass Onion” is a revelation of Monáe’s many layers.

Ask Mr. Dad: Being a good parent through a bad divorce

Ask Mr. Dad: Being a good parent through a bad divorce

Dear Mr. Dad: My wife and I are in the midst of what's turning out to be a rather unpleasant divorce. We can't stand to be anywhere near each other, and conversations are pretty much impossible. The only thing we agree on (besides that we shouldn't be married anymore) is that our kids need both of us. How can we come up with an arrangement that will ensure that we both get to see our kids?

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News