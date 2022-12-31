Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

RACINE — AAUW Racine members got in the holiday spirit as the Gilmore Fine Arts School Madrigal Singers performed at the December branch meeting at Infusino’s.

Adding to the festivities was a craft fair featuring items created by AAUW members. Proceeds go to the Development Fund with a portion of the funds going to scholarships for Racine County women.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for all women and girls through research, education and advocacy. AAUW members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers to give all women a fair chance.

Scholarships

Speaking of scholarships, online applications are now available for the scholarships AAUW Racine annually awards to Racine County women. Applications are due by Feb. 15.

Applicants must be a resident of Racine County, be enrolled as a junior or senior at a four-year accredited institution or in the second half of an associate degree program as of the fall semester of 2023 and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above.

Applicants should completely read the instructions (available on the AAUW Racine website) before completing the online application. Last year, the branch awarded more than $21,000 in scholarships. Previous scholarship recipients can also be found on the website.

News literacy

“News Literacy Skills to Prioritize Information from Credible Sources” is the subject speaker John Silva is presenting at the Saturday, Jan. 7, branch meeting. Silva is the News Literacy Project’s senior director of professional and community learning.

He will discuss the types of sources people are likely to encounter as well as how to evaluate the purpose of the shared information, how to identify common types and forms of bias, and how to sort through the noise to prioritize sources that seek to inform us by sharing information that is fair and accurate.

The public is invited to the presentation which begins at 1 p.m. at Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road. While the presentation is free, people planning on attending are asked to email aauwracine@hotmail.com to say they are attending so that there are enough chairs for everyone.

GEMS Conference

The 10th annual Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference for Racine Unified middle school girls is being held Thursday, Jan. 12, at UW-Parkside. About 450 girls are expected to attend. AAUW Racine is one of the sponsors.

Book sale

The branch wants to thank everyone who donated to and shopped at the November Used Book Sale. Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women, including the local scholarships. The next sale is scheduled for May. Donations can be left in the box at the bottom of the inside stairway of the CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., anytime the pharmacy is open.

100 years

AAUW Racine turns 100 in 2023 and is in the process of planning a celebration.

To find out more about AAUW Racine, go to https://racine-wi.aauw.net or facebook.com/racineaauw.