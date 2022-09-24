Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

RACINE — AAUW Racine will hold its Gigantic Fall Used Book Sale Nov. 2-5 and 10-12. As usual, the sale will be held in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd., and be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Shoppers will literally find thousands of well-sorted books in many different genres. There will also be CDs, LPs, DVDs, puzzles and games. Most items will be half-price the second week of the sale.

Proceeds from the book sale are used for higher education for women as well as to provide community education programs in our area such as the upcoming GEMS Conference for middle school girls.

Donate books

Donations of books, puzzles, games, CDs, and DVDs can be brought to the lower level of CVS Pharmacy on West Boulevard after Oct. 1 and left in the carts or box at the bottom of the inside stairway anytime CVS is open. An elevator is available in the CVS lobby.

Donations can also be brought into the site whenever someone is working there. Scheduled workdays are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 3-31.

AAUW Racine turns 100

In 1923, the Hollywood sign was erected, President Warren Harding died, the first issue of Time Magazine was published, the National Woman’s Party first proposed the Equal Rights Amendment to eliminate discrimination on the basis of gender and AAUW Racine was established. Helen Hunter Ball was the branch’s first president.

AAUW Racine members are starting to make plans for the 100th birthday celebration in 2023. Stay tuned.

Scholarships

In 2022, AAUW Racine awarded over $21,000 in scholarships to Racine County women starting the first or second semester of their junior or senior year at an accredited, degree-granting institution or entering the second year of a two-year program.

Applications for 2023 will be posted on the website later this fall.

GEMS Conference

The 10th annual Girls Empowered through Math and Science (GEMS) Conference is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at UW-Parkside. While Girls Inc. is the main organizer, AAUW-Racine is one of the co-sponsors along with Gateway Technical College, SC Johnson, Educators Credit Union, Racine United Way and Inclusity.

This in-person conference will provide 450 Racine Unified School District middle-school girls a full day of math and science activities aimed an increasing awareness of what the STEM fields offer in education and careers.