Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

“My experience [at GEMS] was really great; I got to do hands-on activities and learn more about math, science and engineering and what it can be like in your everyday life.”

This is the response of one of the more than 400 middle school girls who attended the Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in January. AAUW-Racine was one of the co-sponsors.

The girls spent the day attending workshops ranging from “Microbe World,” “Solving Puzzles with LEGO Robotics” and “Cell, DNA and You” to “Steel and Ice,” “Technology in Construction” and “Water = Life.”

Other Events

For AAUW Racine 2020 has promised to be a busy year. Earlier this month the branch was one of the co-sponsors of the Racine Unified School District’s March 10 Referendum Information Session.

The branch is also a co-sponsor of Still on the Journey which celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage and the women who fought for the right to vote. It’s scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.