Community Newsletter: AAUW Racine

“My experience [at GEMS] was really great; I got to do hands-on activities and learn more about math, science and engineering and what it can be like in your everyday life.”
This is the response of one of the more than 400 middle school girls who attended the Girls Empowered by Math and Science (GEMS) Conference at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in January. AAUW-Racine was one of the co-sponsors.
The girls spent the day attending workshops ranging from “Microbe World,” “Solving Puzzles with LEGO Robotics” and “Cell, DNA and You” to “Steel and Ice,” “Technology in Construction” and “Water = Life.”
Other Events
For AAUW Racine 2020 has promised to be a busy year. Earlier this month the branch was one of the co-sponsors of the Racine Unified School District’s March 10 Referendum Information Session.
The branch is also a co-sponsor of Still on the Journey which celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage and the women who fought for the right to vote. It’s scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.
Part of Still on the Journey is a poetry contest for Racine County residents ages 16 to 21. Poems should address women’s rights and be between 10 and 50 lines. Submissions are due March 31. Send to denise.anastasio@gmail.com. There is a prize of $100; the winner must be available to recite the poem at the event on April 25.
You have free articles remaining.
Book Sale
The scheduled dates of the next Racine AAUW Used Book Sale are May 1-4 and 8-10 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. People can enter by taking the elevator or stairs in the CVS lobby or use the east steps on the outside of the building.
The sale will be open Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-3 p.m.; and Monday, May 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Preview Night is scheduled to be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Admission is $10 for this night only.
To donate books, there is a box at the bottom of the inside stairway where items can be left.
About AAUW
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. For more information, send email to aauwracine@hotmail.com. The branch can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/racineaauw.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!