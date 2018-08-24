“Fixing the System to Align Political System with Public Interest” is the subject of Katherine Gehl’s presentation at the AAUW-Racine meeting Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.
Gehl will address the questions: What would be required to actually change the political outcomes we are experiencing? What would it take to better align the political system with the public interest and make progress on the nation’s problems?
In September of 2017, Gehl and Michael E. Porter of the Harvard Business School released its report, “Why Competition in the Politics Industry is Failing America: A Strategy for Reinvigorating Our Democracy.” Like Porter, Gehl is not a political scientist, political insider or political expert. She brings an entirely new analytical lens to understanding the performance of our political system: the lens of industry competition. This type of analysis has been used for decades to understand competition in other industries and sheds new light on the failure of politics because politics in America has become a major industry that works like other industries.
Gehl was president and CEO of Gehl Foods Inc., a $250 million high tech food manufacturing company in Wisconsin where she led an aggressive and transformational growth strategy. Her background also includes roles as vice president of Bernstein Investment Research and Management, special assistant to Mayor Richard M. Daley for technology and economic development, director of information technology at Chicago Public Schools and an appointment to the board of directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corp. under President Barack Obama.
The public is invited to this presentation. While the program can be attended free-of-charge, reservations are requested by sending email to aauwracine@hotmail.com. To attend both the dinner and the presentation, a $23 check, made payable to AAUW-Racine, should be sent to AAUW, 33 Timmer Lane, Mount Pleasant, Wis. 53406 by Aug. 31.
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
Book sale
The dates of our next Used Book Sale are Nov. 2-5 and 9-11 at the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. A preview night will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Our sale will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays; noon to 3 p.m., Sundays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
Book donations are welcome. There is a box at the bottom of the inside stairway at CVS where books can be left. Donations can also be brought to the site on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 18 and running through Oct. 31 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition, they can be delivered on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Proceeds from the sale are used for higher education for women.
Visit us
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. A list of our programs, study groups and other activities can be found on the website, www.racineaauw.org.
