COMMUNITY NEWSLETTER: A virtual valentine wine and fondue fundraiser

This event is a win-win. Donors win because the value of the items in this pack exceeds $75. SAS wins because proceeds will support their mission to provide a safe and compassionate environment to help promote the healing of sexual assault survivors and provide outreach and education in the community.

One lucky kit will contain two golden ticket VIP passes to SAS’s summer wine tasting fundraiser.

Sip & Dip kit pickup will be on Friday, Feb. 12, at a central Racine location. Only 100 of these packages will be available. To place an order, go to https://go.evvnt.com/720348-0.

Special thanks go to event sponsors Festival Foods, O&H Danish Bakery and MHS Health Wisconsin. Grateful recognition also goes to Stone’s Throw Winery and Chocolate MKE for help in getting supplies.

For details, email karenfrom scan@focusracine.org.

Those who would like to make a general donation to Sexual Assault Services can do so by mailing contributions to: Sexual Assault Services, 2000 Domanik Drive, Suite 404, Racine, WI 53404. Make checks payable to Focus on Community with SAS in the memo line.