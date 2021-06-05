Community Newseltter: Bethany Apartments

RACINE — About every two seconds someone is abused in the United States, according to a 2020 article on domestic violence published in the Readers Digest.
How is domestic violence defined? Domestic violence involves violence or abuse by one person against another in a familial or intimate relationship. While domestic violence is commonly thought of as intimate partner violence, it can also include violence or abuse by a family member.
Abuse can include actual or threats of physical or sexual violence, emotional or psychological abuse such as name calling, stalking and financial abuse such as withholding money, ruining credit or stopping a partner from getting or keeping a job.
The CDC reports that one in five women and one in seven men said they have experienced severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. About one in five women and one in 12 men have experienced contact sexual violence by an intimate partner, and 10% of women and 2% of men report having been stalked by an intimate partner.
Annually, more than 10 million adults in the United States experience domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Intimate partner violence is estimated to cost the U.S. economy between $5.8 billion and $12.6 billion annually. Intimate partner violence victims are estimated to lose a total of 8 million days of paid work each year.
Speaker series
Information related to the statistics above and other factors are being explored at the local level in the upcoming speakers’ series on domestic violence that’s being sponsored by Bethany Apartments and the Women’s Resource Center.
The first video has been filmed and is in the process of being edited. It includes law enforcement representatives, a victim and service providers.
The victim’s story will be touched on in Bethany Apartment’s next column.
A program of Catherine Marian Housing Inc., Bethany Apartments’ mission is to offer women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. More information can be found at bethanyapartments.org.
The women who live at Bethany work to advance their educations, find living-wage sustaining employment, develop new skills, become better parents and receive guidance and counseling and anything else they believe will contribute to their future success.
The Women’s Resource Center provides crisis intervention, advocacy, education and prevention services for a diverse population of victims or individuals at risk of domestic abuse and/or sexual assault, by promoting positive changes for individuals served and the broader community in Racine County. More information can be found at wrcracinewi.com.
Sponsors needed
Bethany is looking for sponsors to help cover the costs of production and publicity for the speakers’ series.
To become a sponsor, an individual or a business can send a check, ranging from $100 to $1,000 to Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Sponsors must indicate on the check that it is for sponsorship. Sponsors will be recognized in the publicity materials.
Call Bethany Apartments at 262-633-9446 for more information.