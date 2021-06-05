Community Newseltter: Bethany Apartments

RACINE — About every two seconds someone is abused in the United States, according to a 2020 article on domestic violence published in the Readers Digest.

How is domestic violence defined? Domestic violence involves violence or abuse by one person against another in a familial or intimate relationship. While domestic violence is commonly thought of as intimate partner violence, it can also include violence or abuse by a family member.

Abuse can include actual or threats of physical or sexual violence, emotional or psychological abuse such as name calling, stalking and financial abuse such as withholding money, ruining credit or stopping a partner from getting or keeping a job.

The CDC reports that one in five women and one in seven men said they have experienced severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. About one in five women and one in 12 men have experienced contact sexual violence by an intimate partner, and 10% of women and 2% of men report having been stalked by an intimate partner.

Annually, more than 10 million adults in the United States experience domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.