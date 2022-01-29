Community Newseltter: BeLEAF Survivors

BeLEAF Survivors provides two important programs in the Racine community, the Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) programs. BeLEAF is Racine County’s Sexual Assault Service Provider. They provide crisis intervention with a 24-hour helpline for survivors needing assistance and 24-hour hospital response to support survivors during sexual assault nurse examiner exams after sexual assault. Additional services include free therapy for survivors and their support people, individual advocacy and community sexual violence and child abuse prevention education.

There are several ways the community can promote BeLEAF’s mission of lifting, empowering, advocating, and fighting for survivors and a culture of consent.

Lift survivors

People can lift survivors by attending the 10th annual Healing Lights fundraiser, an evening of food, wine, and a silent auction supporting Sexual Assault Services (SAS) and the Sexual Assault Treatment Center (SATC). Funds raised will be used to provide survivors free hospital advocacy, 24-hour medical care, forensic evidence collection and crisis intervention.

The original date of this event was Jan. 28. However, it has been postponed to April 1 (no joke) due to pandemic concerns. Visit https://ascension-wi.regfox.com/healing-lights-giving-hope for tickets. Also, people can contact the BeLEAF office with any silent auction donation or sponsorship requests.

Empower youth

BeLEAF presents a variety of educational programs to raise community awareness and promote prevention of sexual violence and child abuse. SAS is offering an educational group for girls aimed at the prevention of human trafficking. This group, called My Life My Choice, is intended to provide girls a safety net of proven solutions, grounded in evidence, to protect them from predators and exploitation. For more information, go to mylifemychoice.org.

The goal is to empower and protect middle school-age girls from sexual exploitation. The 10-week group will be held one evening a week at Mitchell Middle School starting in February. There is no charge for activities and there are incentives for participation. People can contact the BeLEAF office for details.

Advocate

SAS trains and coordinates volunteer advocates to answer calls on a 24-hour helpline and/or support survivors when they present at a hospital emergency room for a sexual assault nurse examiner exam. Advocates are people from around the Racine community who care about making a difference in the lives of sexual assault survivors by providing assistance and information to survivors and their support people. To volunteer, go to https:///beleafsurvivors.org/how-to-help or contact Scarlette Kinderman via email at skinderman@beleafsurvivors.org for more information.

Fight

BeLEAF is also seeking passionate people to serve on their Board of Directors. Open-minded and responsible people from all walks of life are invited to volunteer. Among other duties, the board promotes and supports the agency, ensures its integrity and accountability, and helps with strategic planning to meet short-term and long-term goals. People interested in working behind the scenes to fight for survivors can contact Shelley Hickman, Board president, at shickman.beleaf@gmail.com.

For more information or to help, contact the BeLEAF Survivors office at 262-619-1634 or email info@beleafsurvivrs.org. Charitable contributions can be mailed to to SAS and/ or SCAN at 2000 Domanik Drive, Racine, WI 53404.

SAS is funded by these types of donations, as well as by United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant, Ascension All Saint Foundation and Advocate Aurora Health.

SCAN is funded by donations from organizations, schools, individuals, United Way of Racine County and United Way of Kenosha County.

