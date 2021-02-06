Community Newesletter: Salvation Army

Christmas toys

The Salvation Amy of Racine was able to assist 236 families with nearly 600 children in the Christmas toy program.

“Each child received three toys, stocking stuffers, a game, puzzle and a book,” said Jamie Read, community outreach program manager. “Donors were very generous this year with over 5,500 items donated to be used during the Christmas toy distribution.”

Read said the West Racine Kiwanis, Deweys Sports Bar, Marines Toys for Tots as well as many other donors and companies helped to make it possible to assist so many children this year with Christmas toys.

Normally, parents can walk through the toy shop and choose the toys for their children. However, due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army had to switch the distribution style. When the parent called to register, staff collected information for each child and what they would like for Christmas. On the day of the distribution, parents drove up to our door and gifts were placed in their vehicle.

“Due to the generous contributions we were able to fulfill at least one of the toy wishes for each child,” Read said.