Community Newesletter: Salvation Army

RACINE — The total from The Salvation Army of Racine’s 2020 Red Kettle Campaign is in.
The goal for the 2020 campaign was to raise $340,000, and together with the generosity of the community, a double match day from Fisk Johnson of SC Johnson, a match day from First Call Heating and Cooling, and a few major donors, they raised $320,000.
Of that total, $180,000 was collected at the red kettles in the campaign from Nov. 13-Dec. 24.
“The Salvation Army Racine made a call for help to Rescue Christmas in 2020, and our community answered at the Red Kettle,” said Maj. Jeffery Russell with The Salvation Army of Racine. “In a year of unprecedented need, we expected a possible 50% decrease in fundraising at the red kettle. Instead, we were able to come close our goal and provide help to so many in need. That is because of partners, donors and tireless workers who stepped up amid the affects by COVID-19 in 2020.”
Donations will continue to support The Salvation Army’s many programs and services in Racine County, such as the food pantry, Healthy Kids Diner, backpack program, and emergency assistance for individuals and families both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related.
In 2020, donations provided 1,834 households and 4,170 individuals with food from the food pantry, 9,079 meals through the Healthy Kids Diner, and 20,504 backpacks through the backpack program.
Christmas toys
The Salvation Amy of Racine was able to assist 236 families with nearly 600 children in the Christmas toy program.
“Each child received three toys, stocking stuffers, a game, puzzle and a book,” said Jamie Read, community outreach program manager. “Donors were very generous this year with over 5,500 items donated to be used during the Christmas toy distribution.”
Read said the West Racine Kiwanis, Deweys Sports Bar, Marines Toys for Tots as well as many other donors and companies helped to make it possible to assist so many children this year with Christmas toys.
Normally, parents can walk through the toy shop and choose the toys for their children. However, due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army had to switch the distribution style. When the parent called to register, staff collected information for each child and what they would like for Christmas. On the day of the distribution, parents drove up to our door and gifts were placed in their vehicle.
“Due to the generous contributions we were able to fulfill at least one of the toy wishes for each child,” Read said.
The Salvation Army of Racine was also able to provide 35 senior citizens with a Christmas gifts through the Homeinstead Adopt a Senior Program, and has distributed about 100 winter coats to children so far this winter.
Always a need
“The Salvation Army met greater need in 2020 due to COVID-19 than ever before but the need continues in 2021,” Russell said. “Our goals for 2021 include expanding some of our programs to meet the needs of the community.”
While the Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year, donations are accepted year- round at saracine.org; by texting Racine to 24365; or by dropping donations off at the Corps, 1901 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53403.
Be a volunteer
If a financial contribution is out of reach, volunteers are needed to help at programs all year-round, not just during the holiday season. Opportunities can be found at saracine.org.
“I would like to thank the community for their support of our programs so we can continue to serve neighbors in need here in Racine County,” Russell said.