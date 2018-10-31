YORKVILLE — Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, will host a free Community Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10. The church is elevator accessible.
Free screenings will be available for blood pressure, glucose, skin cancer, spinal health, hearing and children’s vision. Information will be available on holistic health, fitness, acupuncture, diet and nutrition, home health care, hospice, Alzheimer’s disease, physical and occupational therapy, massage therapy, emergency/safety, youth substance abuse and more.
There will be more than 24 exhibitors including the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Ascension Healthcare, Aurora Healthcare, Carthage College School of Nursing, Focus on Community, Gateway Technical College Nursing Program, Hospice Alliance, Sealed Air YMCA, Union Grove Lions Club, Union Grove Recreation, and many providers of health care and fitness.
The fair is organized by Diane Skewes, registered nurse, and her Parish Nurse Ministry Team of the congregation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.