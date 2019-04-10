RACINE — In the spirit of community collaboration, three young adult and professional groups in Racine are coming together to offer events throughout YPWeek April 22-27.
YPWeek is a weeklong platform focused on discovery, adventure and meaningful conversations about the issues that matter to young professionals in Wisconsin. Young Professionals of Racine (a program of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce), Visioning a Greater Racine (VGR) Vibrant Atmosphere for Young Adults WAVE Team and What’s Up Racine are planning events to bring young adults, creatives, professionals, millennials and college students together.
“There is a lot of new, positive energy throughout Racine,” said Brianna Wright, co-founder of What’s Up Racine and co-chair of the VGR team. “Planning for this week has helped us capture that energy while building opportunities for new partnerships.”
“Many people are having discussions about how to attract and retain millennials, but typically without any of us at the table,” Wright continued. “The chance to work with other young professionals to build initiatives and activities from the ground up will truly make Racine a stronger community in the future.”
Scheduled events are:
- Who’s in charge here?: Kringle Connection, 7-9 a.m. Monday, Atmosphere Collaborative Space, 829 Wisconsin Ave. A morning social with local politicians and community leaders in a laid-back atmosphere with kringle and coffee.
- Maximize Your Marketing: Get Social, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. A panel will provide various outlooks on using strategy, collaboration and branding with marketing and social media.
- The Foxconn Effect — What Does it Really Mean?, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St. Bill Mitchell, vice president of business operations for Foxconn Technology Group, will speak on who Foxconn is, what they do, what it means to the Racine community and his perspective on leadership.
- Wings of Fire Consulting will host its monthly Firestarters Unite women’s entrepreneur session, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Atmosphere Collaborative Space, 829 Wisconsin Ave. Like-minded women will come together for networking and group coaching.
- Latin Dance Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St. For $12, join Guy Singer as he leads two sessions of Latin dancing including salsa and tabat.
- Racine SOUP — Support of Urban Projects, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Uncorkt, 240 Main St. SOUP is a forum where people can share ideas for projects to enhance quality of life in Racine. Everyone in attendance contributes $5 to enjoy a meal of soup and vote on which project will be funded. The more people in attendance, the more funds available to award.
- Racine’s Largest YP Happy Hour, 4-6 p.m. Friday, Longshot Vinyl, 324 Sixth St. Join young professionals from around Racine for a bit of camaraderie.
- I am Racine, 6-10 p.m. Friday, 1601 Washington Ave. As part of the get bEHIND the aRTS kick-off celebration, join in a documentary storytelling experience about the people of Racine.
- Racine #TrashTag, all day Saturday, April 27, throughout Racine. Gather family and friends and explore a neighborhood or new spot in town and join in the worldwide movement of #TrashTag. Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance. Then, grab some gloves and garbage bags and clean up the area. Take another picture when and post the before and after photos with #RacineTrashTag.
Advance registration is recommended. Go to YPWeek.com/Racine and the What’s Up Racine’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.