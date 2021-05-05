 Skip to main content
Community give-back program to help local animals
Community give-back program to help local animals

Malex baby zebra

Malex is a Hartmann's mountain zebra born at the Racine Zoo Dec. 24.

 

 RACINE ZOO PHOTO

BROOKFIELD — The Racine Zoo and Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus are among zoos and humane societies across the state that will receive funds through North Shore Banks's community give-back program, Bank on Kindness.

This campaign supports local efforts of Wisconsin nonprofit organizations. Through May 31, the public can donate to the local animal-focused community partner(s) of their choice through a community-focused website created by North Shore Bank.

Following the success of the February Bank on Kindness program, through which the community and North Shore Bank donated over $23,000 to local food pantries, the bank has next chosen “For the Love of Animals” to support zoos and humane societies located within their service markets. The program’s online donation portal offers a simple way for the public to donate to any or all of the nonprofits, and North Shore Bank will match all donations up to $500 for each organization.

To participate in “For the Love of Animals” campaign, the public can text “Kindness” to 77948 to receive a link to the website via text or visit https://give.mastercard.com/p/northshorebank. Individuals do not need to be a North Shore Bank customer or Mastercard card holder to donate.

Additionally, in celebration of National Endangered Species Day, for every image of a zoo animal shared on May 21 and 22 that tags North Shore Bank, the bank will donate $2, up to a total additional contribution of $1,000.

