Community events: Fun for everyone when it’s time to gather again

It was 30 years ago that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became a law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life. With advance planning, temporary events like street festivals, craft fairs and home shows can encourage equal participation by all people.

Participation means finding and using accessible parking, obtaining information and directions on site, moving around the grounds, experiencing and enjoying activities, purchasing items at concessions, using bathrooms, water fountains, shelters and first aid stations, and other common amenities.

Society’s Assets staff offer technical assistance and sometimes equipment resources to remove barriers to participation. Here are some topics for event organizers to consider.