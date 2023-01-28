Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago was joined by employees and community partners for its 2023 Community Day event in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Somers. More than 200 people engaged in thought-provoking conversations that bridge racial and cultural divides, and honored King through a volunteer activity where they packed 1,500 wellness and flu-fighting kits to help community members combat influenza during peak flu season.