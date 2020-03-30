RACINE — United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation have announced Community Cares, their new partnership to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Community Cares consists of the Racine County Supply Drive and Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has been established to provide flexible financial resources to nonprofit organizations that have had their ability to help the community restricted due to COVID-19.

UWRC and RCF collectively contributed an initial $35,000 to this fund. All funds raised through the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund will benefit organizations throughout the community.

United Way and the foundation will cover administrative and transaction fees associated with donations to this fund.

“United Way of Racine County was created to support our community throughout times of crisis,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “We have 100 years of experience convening individuals and organizations to create change, and Community Cares is a great example of that work in action. Many of us want to help but don’t know where to start. This initiative offers the community a safe and effective way to get involved.”

Grants will be begin dispersing within two weeks after the relief fund reaches $50,000. To apply for funds, organizations must be 501©(3)s currently receiving funding from United Way of Racine County or the Racine Community Foundation. Grants will be between the amounts of $1,000 and $5,000.

“The Racine Community Foundation is committed to helping those most vulnerable in our community during this health crisis and is very happy to partner with United Way of Racine County to accomplish this goal,” said Liz Powell, president and CEO of the Racine Community Foundation.

Interested organizations can apply at UnitedWayRacine.org/Community-Cares.

Supply Drive

The Racine County Supply Drive is determined by the supply needs of United Way and the Community Foundation’s impact partners. This is an opportunity for community members to get involved in the COVID-19 response by replenishing resources for organizations on the front lines of saving lives.

For a list of the requested supplies and which organizations they will serve, go online to UnitedWayRacine.org/Community-Cares. To donate, reach out directly to the organizations requesting supplies. Updates to the list will be provided each Monday.

Those unable to physically provide supplies who still wish to help are asked to consider giving to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

