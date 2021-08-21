 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Care Day/Touch-A-Truck in Franksville Aug. 27
0 Comments

Community Care Day/Touch-A-Truck in Franksville Aug. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKSVILLE — The Caledonia Police Department is hosting the free family event, Community Care Day/Touch-A-Truck, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Vehicles and equipment will be on display from the Caledonia Police Department, Caledonia Fire Department, Caledonia Public Works, FBI, First Students Bus Company, Floyd's Towing and Michel’s Towing.

The event will feature a dunk tank where guests can dunk their favorite police officer, live music, food trucks and the Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

Around 5 p.m. there will be a K9 demonstration with Caledonia Police Department's K9 Louie and Officer Radke.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News