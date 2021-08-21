Community Care Day/Touch-A-Truck in Franksville Aug. 27

FRANKSVILLE — The Caledonia Police Department is hosting the free family event, Community Care Day/Touch-A-Truck, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Vehicles and equipment will be on display from the Caledonia Police Department, Caledonia Fire Department, Caledonia Public Works, FBI, First Students Bus Company, Floyd's Towing and Michel’s Towing.
The event will feature a dunk tank where guests can dunk their favorite police officer, live music, food trucks and the Franksville Craft Beer Garden.
Around 5 p.m. there will be a K9 demonstration with Caledonia Police Department's K9 Louie and Officer Radke.