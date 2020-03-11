Community bloggers wanted for Kenosha area

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to hear from people who love the Kenosha area — locally owned restaurants, unique attractions, specialty shops and events.

KACVB is seeking writers to serve on its Community Blog Team. Bloggers will be asked to explore the Kenosha area as “tourists in their own town” and to share their favorite ways to enjoy the Kenosha area via the Visit Kenosha blog.

Strong writing skills are a must; some photography skills are also preferred. Those who enjoy photography and creating short videos are especially encouraged to apply. The bloggers must be willing to write approximately one blog per month from June 2020 to May 2021. Photos and copy shared for the visitkenosha.com blog become the property of the KACVB. This is an unpaid, one-year commitment. Bloggers will get some perks and behind the scenes access to businesses and events.

To obtain an application, go to http://bit.ly/2020vkblogapp. Applications must be received by April 6. The KACVB will interview the top candidates before selecting 10 bloggers. The new Community Blog Team will be announced publicly during National Travel & Tourism Week May 3-9.

