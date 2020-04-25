Community associations share critical resources

These are power-making, not power-giveaway structures. McKnight writes how associations provide members one of the two means by which they can use their political power in a democracy. Individuals’ power to vote was a necessary but limited power that ultimately gives away power or delegates it. Associational power is an aggregate power to act — and a responsibility to act.

Associations are an asset to other institutions, if viewed this way, because of their quick, agile response in mobilizing the caring capacities of locals. And at their best they can mobilize many more people than paid systems can achieve.

What Is Stopping More (Associational) Power?

Associations need no “permission” to exist and flourish. I encourage readers to take time to reflect on what needs yet to be done, how to safely achieve it and how to tap into the latent power that resides in efforts to organize. Amidst this simmering crisis, let us chase ambitious goals and set our creative associational powers free.

Amy Greil is a community development educator and associate professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension in Kenosha and Racine counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0