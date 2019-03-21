RACINE — The Board of Directors of Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. is searching for a new ambassador. The organization is currently seeking one Racine County resident to represent the interests of Racine County’s low-income community.
Candidates will be created from the pool of nominees who meet the deadline and the residency requirement. An election will be held at the site listed above on 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. One representative will be elected by the low-income population of that county. All Racine residents whose income fall within 125 percent of the 2019 federal poverty guidelines are encouraged to vote in this election. The elected official will be notified by April 11 and officially seated at the April 25 Board of Directors meeting.
Board members serve three-year terms and may serve no more than two consecutive terms. Board meetings are currently held at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday in January, March, April, September, October and November. Meeting sites alternate between Racine and Kenosha.
RKCAA is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to low-income individuals and families in rural and urban areas, in hopes of positively impacting the communities served. Founded in 1967, the agency’s mission is to improve lives by providing quality programs and innovative solutions for individuals and families.
RKCAA is governed by a three-part Board structure (public officials, civic group representatives, and representatives of the low-income community) from Racine and Kenosha counties. These volunteers set policy and provide oversight for the organization.
Those seeking election to the Board may pick up a nomination form at the RKCAA Central Office, 2113 N. Wisconsin St., or go to www.rkcaa.org. Forms must be returned by March 29. Nominees and the newly-elected representative must reside in Racine County.
