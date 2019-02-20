RACINE — Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local organizations, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Patrons have two hours to color a mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned, and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points. The winning mural design will be determined by local guest judges.
Participating organizations include Abbey of the Brew City Sisters, American Cancer Society-Relay For Life of Racine, Ascension Living-Lakeshore at Siena, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, HOPE Safehouse, Just Add Kids, Origins of Hip-Hop, Our Harmony Club, Racine Arts Council, Racine County Human Services/Foster Care, Racine County Opportunity Center Community Placement Program, Racine Friendship Clubhouse Inc., Racine Habitat for Humanity, Racine Public Library, Racine Zoo, Racine County Opportunity Center, The Salvation Army, Wisconsin Humane Society, Wisconsin Miss Amazing, and YWCA Southeast Wisconsin/Dress for Success Racine.
“We want to invite everyone to come out to help color, shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about local organizations that are doing great work right here in Racine," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owners of the Mall. "Stores in the Mall have come together to put together some great specials in support of this fun night out to encourage the community to shop on behalf of these important causes. We are looking forward to having so many organizations represented during this community event at the mall.”
