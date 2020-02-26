Color for a Cause at Regency Mall March 3

During the event, participating organizations are provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause.

“We are excited to be putting on this exciting event at the mall," said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owners of the mall. "We want to bring people together in the mall to inspire shoppers, families and the community. Color for a Cause does just that by bringing awareness to local organizations and providing a fun opportunity to support all the great work they do here in the Racine community. We want to invite all local organizations to participate in this annual event and we hope to have many different causes represented."