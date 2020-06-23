Colonial Park work days planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Weed Out Racine is in need of volunteers to work in the lower, flood plain portion of Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 27 and July 11, 18 and 25.

Participants will remove either invasive bitter dock, sweet clover or burdock depending on need.

Volunteers should park at the last parking lot near the Root River steelhead facility on Domanik Drive and cross the river into Colonial Park. They should wear long trousers, sturdy shoes and long socks that can be tucked over pant legs, and bring their own gloves and water.

For more information, contact Melissa Warner via email at melissa.warner3@a2q.com or call 262-639-0918.

