Coleman, Kinchen and Terry named Gateway humanitarians

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College has named Tamarra Coleman, James Kinchen and Scott Terry as this year’s Dr. King humanitarians.

They will be recognized for their contributions to society, their school, business or profession, as well as their dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic work, at the college’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at noon Monday, Jan. 16, at Haribo Hall in the Madrigrano Conference Center on the college’s Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.

Elizabeth Rosiles-Zavala, Gateway director of Hispanic Student Programming, will keynote this year’s event.

Coleman is the executive director of the Shalom Center in Kenosha. She also serves as board chairperson for the Kenosha County Health Center/Pillar Health, board member of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and board member for Building Our Future, among other groups that provide services for the underserved in Kenosha County. Coleman has also secured grants and services for the underserved in the county.

Kinchen is a music professor at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where he also serves as director of choral activities. Kinchen is a highly respected, longtime music educator who has garnered several awards. He is well-known in the community for bringing people together through music. He most recently received the prestigious Morris D. Hayes Award from the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association for his exceptional contribution to choral art.

Terry owns Mahogany Gallery in Racine and created the Black Arts Culture Center. The gallery is a commercial fine arts gallery, and the culture center is Racine County’s first African-American history museum, which preserves, exhibits and researches African-American contributions to the county.

Gateway’s Dr. King event will be in-person but will also be live streamed on the college’s website, gtc.edu, the day of the event.