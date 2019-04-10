YORKVILLE — The 22nd Annual Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament is scheduled to be played Saturday, May 18, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. The tournament benefits Racine high school golf programs.
The 27-hole tournament features two-person teams. Each team plays nine holes in a best ball format, nine holes in alternate shot and nine holes of scramble. Play will be in the open and handicap (net) divisions, men and women.
The entry deadline is May 13. The cost is $160 per team which includes golf, carts, range balls, lunch and awards. Entry forms are available online at www.hhfairway.com at Ives Golf Links, other public and private courses in Racine County and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
To date, the tournament has raised more than $74,500 for golf programs at Case, Horlick, Park, St., Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Prairie high schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.