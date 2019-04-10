Try 3 months for $3

YORKVILLE — The 22nd Annual Coldwell Cup Golf Tournament is scheduled to be played Saturday, May 18, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. The tournament benefits Racine high school golf programs.

The 27-hole tournament features two-person teams. Each team plays nine holes in a best ball format, nine holes in alternate shot and nine holes of scramble. Play will be in the open and handicap (net) divisions, men and women.

The entry deadline is May 13. The cost is $160 per team which includes golf, carts, range balls, lunch and awards. Entry forms are available online at www.hhfairway.com at Ives Golf Links, other public and private courses in Racine County and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

To date, the tournament has raised more than $74,500 for golf programs at Case, Horlick, Park, St., Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Prairie high schools.

