Coat and hygiene drive planned
Coat and hygiene drive planned

KENOSHA — The Loyal Order and Women of the Moose will host a drive-through coat and hygiene drive from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Kenosha Moose Family Center 286, 3003 30th Ave.

Gently used or new coats will be collected as well as hats, scarfs, new sock and hand warmers and  personal hygiene products. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash, soap and deodorant are in high demand. Cash donations for toiletries will also be accepted.

It is asked that donation items are clearly separated. When arriving at the Moose, proceed to the carport on the south side of the building. Moose staff will remove items from vehicles.

