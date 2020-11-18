Coat and food donations wanted

MOUNT PLEASANT — AMA Enterprises, owners of the Christmas tree lot at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., are collecting donations of coats, hats, gloves and nonperishable food items.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28.

Clothing items will be given to the Salvation Army for distribution to the needy.

Food will be donated to the Racine County Food Bank.

For more information or to arrange for pickup of donations, call Mark Francois at 262-456-6532.

