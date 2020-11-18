 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coat and food donations wanted
0 comments

Coat and food donations wanted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — AMA Enterprises, owners of the Christmas tree lot at Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., are collecting donations of coats, hats, gloves and nonperishable food items.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28.

Clothing items will be given to the Salvation Army for distribution to the needy.

Food will be donated to the Racine County Food Bank.

For more information or to arrange for pickup of donations, call Mark Francois at 262-456-6532.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News