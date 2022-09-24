CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 25

MONDAY

Al-Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave.

TUESDAY

Al-Anon: 9:30-11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.

Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Call 262-716-0329 for information. Pinochle winners on Sept. 13: Mary Reynolds, first place; Claudette Stohr, second; Elizabeth Gerritson, third. Pinochle winners on Sept 20: Mary Reynolds, first place; Claudette Stohr, second with a double pinochle; John Brensinger, third. Brensinger and Reynolds both had round houses.

Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Chorus: Open guest night, 7-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St. Male and female singers are encouraged to stop by or call Bill Linnenkohl at 262-498-9955 for more information.

WEDNESDAY

Kiwanis Club of West of Racine: 7:30 a.m., in-person at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Kiwanis is an international organization dedicated to serving the children of the world. To attend a meeting, contact Mike Mucha, membership chair, at 262-721-7996 or email mikemucha150@gmail.com.

Racine County Retirees Association: 1:30 p.m., Racine County Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Guest speakers will be Sarah Street, human resources director, and Ani LaFave, human resources benefits manager and health clinic representative.

FRIDAY

Racine Founders Rotary Club: 7 a.m., Racine Country Club, 2401 Northwestern Ave.

Racine Welcome Club: Drop-in coffee, 9-11 a.m., The Grind Cafe, 7300 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The group is open to women in the Racine area/or who are interested in making new friends, learning about the varied community resources, and getting involved in philanthropic and social activities. Call 262-994-0957 for more information.

DAILY/OTHERS

Overeaters Anonymous: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., a free fellowship group for all eating disorders using the 12 steps and 12 traditions. For more information call 262-652-5635.

Racine Branch NAACP: Virtual general membership meeting, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. There will be an election of the Nominating Committee.

Racine Duplicate Bridge Club: Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine — at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners are:

Sep. 9: Gloria Arneson-Richard Arneson, first place; Mary Matthews-Henry Kensler and Robert Gentz-Susan Gentz, tie for second.

Sep. 12: Donald Urquhart-Mark Langer, first place; Paul Dorsey-Marilyn Wescott, second; Evelyn Gerum-Dennis Dragan, third.

Sep. 16: Elaine Howell-Sharon Gierahn, first place; Robert Gentz-Susan Gentz, second; Mark Langer-Paul Schroeder, third.

Sep. 19: George Urquhart-Janet Urquhart, first place; Mark Langer-Donald Urquhart, second; Elaine Howell-Sharon Gierahn, third.